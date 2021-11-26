Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope Give Glimpse of Thanksgiving Feast from Joint TikTok

"I love the snow," Kourtney Kardashian wrote with another post as she got in the Christmas spirit, reminiscing about a ski trip with her three kids

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Thanksgiving with her famous family.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, gave a glimpse of their holiday feast from her and 9-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland's joint TikTok, showing off the massive spread and a decorated Christmas tree in the video, which was set to Michael J. Murphy's "Thanksgiving Song."

She shares Penelope and sons Mason Dash, 11, and Reign Aston, 6, with ex Scott Disick, 38, whom she dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015.

Kardashian also got into the Christmas spirit, reminiscing about a ski trip with the kids. "I love the snow (you can't tell in the first pic)," Kardashian wrote on Instagram, posting thowback photos of them bundled up in ski gear while hitting the slopes.

The Poosh mogul's fiancé Travis Barker didn't appear to be in attendance, as their usual PDA didn't show up on either of their social media feeds. After PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, popped the question at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California, last month.

The proposal came as a "complete surprise" to Kardashian, a source previously told PEOPLE.

"Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret. The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel," the insider said. "This is why Travis proposed there. It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there."

According to a source, Disick was "not happy about the engagement."

"Scott never approved of Kourtney dating Travis. He has struggled with their relationship," the source said. "He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was pretty shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis."

