Kourtney Kardashian also enjoyed a massive feast with her family from a snowy mountain getaway, which she teased on her and daughter Penelope's TikTok

Kourtney Kardashian Hits the Slopes with Her Kids for Some Thanksgiving Skiing: 'I Love the Snow'

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Thanksgiving on the slopes.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, took her three kids skiing over the holiday, as she and her famous family spent time together during a snowy getaway in the mountains.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I love the snow (you can't tell in the first pic)," Kardashian wrote on Instagram, posting photos of herself, sons Mason Dash, 11, and Reign Aston, 6, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 9, bundled up in their ski gear. The proud mom later cuddled up under a blanket with the kiddos, as they enjoyed the snow-covered locale.

Kardashian shares her three kids with ex Scott Disick, 38, whom she dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015.

Kourtney and Penelope also gave a glimpse of their Thanksgiving feast from their joint TikTok, showing off the massive spread and a decorated Christmas tree in the video, which was set to Michael J. Murphy's "Thanksgiving Song."

The Poosh mogul's fiancé Travis Barker didn't appear to be in attendance, as their usual PDA didn't show up on either of their social media feeds. After PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, popped the question at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California, last month.

The proposal came as a "complete surprise" to Kardashian, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret. The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel," the insider said. "This is why Travis proposed there. It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there."

According to a source, Disick was "not happy about the engagement."

"Scott never approved of Kourtney dating Travis. He has struggled with their relationship," the source said. "He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was pretty shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis."

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker Tells Kourtney Kardashian It's 'Our Turn Next' as They Attend Simon Huck's Wedding