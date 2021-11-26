Bush Sisters Celebrate First Thanksgiving Together as Moms: See the Sweet Photos!

Jenna Bush Hager celebrated turkey day with loved ones!

The Today show co-host, 40, posted photos from Thanksgiving with her family, the first since her twin sister Barbara Bush Coyne welcomed daughter Cora Georgia with husband Craig Coyne in September.

As seen in a shot on Hager's Instagram Story Thursday, her daughter Poppy Louise, 6, tenderly kissed her new cousin's cheek.

In another photo, the new mom, also 40, smiled as she fed her newborn a bottle; another snap showed Hager's older daughter Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8, son Henry "Hal" Harold, 2, and Poppy (whom she shares with husband Henry Hager) writing what they were thankful for at a gourd-covered kids' table.

In conversation with Hoda Kotb on her Today co-host's podcast Making Space earlier this month, Hager spoke about starting a family a few years before her twin sister, and her excitement for them to now experience motherhood together.

"We had a really shared history because we were the same age. So it's interesting how adulthood happens and how I just met Henry and that she didn't meet somebody, you know, she had a lot of boyfriends. And people always asked about it," Hager said.

"I mean, it was kind of disheartening to travel with her and people would say like, 'Why aren't you married?' I mean, painful is the right word," she added, "One of the things that people assume too is, like, why hadn't she had kids? Barbara actually had decided — before my grandmother died, she had a conversation with my grandmother where she had decided to have kids on her own, and she talked to my grandmother about it. My grandmother said, 'I think that's a really good idea.' So Barbara froze her eggs and was planning, if she didn't meet somebody, to go ahead and do it, and then hopefully meet somebody else. I know that was her plan and she was so encouraged by our 92-year-old grandmother."

The mom of three continued, "It is interesting how our lives followed this very similar narrative as little kids and then ... I just started a family earlier. It'll be really fun to watch her become a mom and she's FaceTiming me with the baby, feeding the baby a bottle and all of those, like, wondering what we should do for Halloween — like, all of these things that were our narratives are coming back together, and I just can't wait to watch her become a mom."

The Today co-host shared the first photos of her newborn niece after she was born on Sept. 27, along with a sweet tribute for the baby girl.

"Dearest Cora Georgia, Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)" Hager said in celebration.

"I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama," she continued. "And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j"

Cora arrived six weeks ahead of her due date, and spent time in the NICU after birth.

Appearing on the Today show in October, her grandmother, former First Lady Laura Bush, said the family was thrilled about their new bundle of joy.