Just days after announcing the arrival of their sixth child, son Jeremiah, James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly spent Thanksgiving with the actor's DWTS costar Alfonso Ribeiro and his family

James and Kimberly Van Der Beek Celebrate First Thanksgiving After Welcoming 6th Child: 'Grateful for It All'

The Van Der Beeks have added another seat to their Thanksgiving table!

James Van Der Beek, 44, and his wife Kimberly celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a family of eight after recently welcoming a sixth baby, a son named Jeremiah, in mid-October.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kimberly shared photos Thursday to Instagram of the brood rocking some festive fall colors, as they enjoyed an outdoor Thanksgiving dinner. "Grateful for it all," she wrote in the caption.

The holiday also marked a reunion for James and his Dancing with the Stars season 28 costar Alfonso Ribeiro, who was in attendance with his own family. Kimberly posted an "obligatory photo" of James and Ribeiro, 50, posing against a gorgeous backdrop.

Alfonso's wife Angela also shared photos from the gathering. "Grateful for so many things...esp this amazing family of mine and lovely friends," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you @vanderkimberly & @vanderjames for a beautiful Turkey Day in such a magical setting."

The Dawson's Creek alumnus revealed the news of the family's new addition earlier this week on Instagram. The actor and his wife are already parents to son Joshua, 9, and daughters Gwendolyn, 3, Emilia, 5, Annabel, 7, and Olivia, 11.

"Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek," he began the lengthy caption. "After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet. Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

James explained that he and his wife found a doctor in Texas that diagnosed the last two pregnancy losses as "having been caused by an: 'incompetent cervix.' "

"A simple surgical cerclage was done, removed at full-term, @vanderkimberly gave birth naturally on the ranch… and here we are," the actor shared. "The medical books say to only look at a cerclage as an option after three late-term losses. Our doctor recommends considering it after one. Spread the word."

"Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons. The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle… leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one," James added, going on to thank "everyone in our community" for their support and honoring of their privacy.

Alfonso Ribeiro; James Van Der Beek Credit: Kimberly Van Der Beek Instagram

"Life is beautiful," James concluded the post.

"Life is so full I don't have the words. Jeremiah Van Der Beek, thank you for being here 😍," Kimberly added in a post on her Instagram page.

RELATED VIDEO: James and Kimberly Van Der Beek on How They're Coping After Pregnancy Losses: 'Grief Comes in Waves'