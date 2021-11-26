Hoda Kotb Celebrates Thanksgiving with Daughters Haley and Hope: 'Hope Your Turkey Day Was Everything'

After wrapping up parade hosting duties, Hoda Kotb spent Thanksgiving with the ones she loves.

On Thursday, the Today co-anchor, 57, celebrated Thanksgiving with her fiancé Joel Schiffman and their two daughters, Hope Catherine, 2, and Haley Joy, 4.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a sweet photo shared on Instagram by Kotb, the family was gathered around the table for Thanksgiving dinner.

"Hope your turkey day was everything xx," Kotb captioned the Instagram post, in which she also shared a photo of the family's impressive turkey.

Hoda Kotb Instagram Credit: Hoda Kotb Instagram

Last month, Kotb appeared on the first-ever episode of PEOPLE's new podcast Me Becoming Mom, where she opened up about her journey to parenthood and shared the emotional story of when she realized she wanted children.

"I was actually with a girlfriend and we were walking down a street and I remember it like it was yesterday," she recalled. "...Because I had never shared it with anyone that I had wanted — I still yearned for [having children] because it seemed like wanting to go to the moon, it's not happening, so don't even bring it up."

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

"So she said, 'Well, neither of us really wanted to have children.' I looked at her and I said, 'Well, I do.' I didn't say did, I said I do. She looked at me and she goes, 'What?' I started crying. I said, 'I do. I do.' I said it out loud, 'I do,' " Kotb told host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE.

"It was so weird. It was an everyday moment that turned into an epiphany and I had never spoken it," she added.

Kotb, who later welcomed her two daughters via adoption with Schiffman, said it wasn't until that moment when she "said it out loud" that she realized she had to become a mother.