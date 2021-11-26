Eva Amurri Wears Matching Pajamas with Boyfriend, Kids and Ex-Husband Kyle Martino on Thanksgiving

Kyle Martino wrote that he is "thankful" for ex-wife Eva Amurri, with whom he shares three kids: Marlowe, 7, Major, 5, and Mateo, 20 months

Eva Amurri had a happy, blended Thanksgiving with her family.

The 36-year-old star shared a group photo on Instagram Thursday showing her matching pajamas with boyfriend Ian Hock, ex-husband Kyle Martino and their three kids: daughter Marlowe Mae, 7, and sons Mateo Antoni, 20 months, and Major James, 5.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Amurri, who's currently on a getaway with the whole "squad," wrote in the caption, "Do You Even Vacay In Matching Jammies, Bro?? #HappilyEvaAfter #HEAonTheRoad #HappyThanksgiving #Squad."

In another post, she shared a throwback photo plus video from her Thanksgiving 2021 festivities to show how much has changed in two years.

"Me right before Thanksgiving in 2019," she wrote on a maternity photo, adding, "getting divorced, pregnant, and trying my best to manifest a bright future with the perfect partner for me." The video then cut to footage from this week as her chef boyfriend Hock cooked with her kids for their celebration. She added, "Thankful."

Martino commented on the post, "Thankful for you Mama."

Amurri and Martino announced their split in November 2019 while Amurri was pregnant with their youngest child. In addition to frequently reuniting to spend time with their children, Martino was also supportive of his ex-wife's new relationship with Hock. News of Amurri's relationship with the chef came about a year after she finalized her divorce from Martino.

RELATED GALLERY: How the Stars Celebrated Thanksgiving 2021

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amurri shared last month in a Happily Eva After blog post that they were planning a trip for the holidays.

"Kyle, Ian and I have decided to take the kids on a little getaway for Thanksgiving this year," she wrote at the time. "We're driving someplace new all together, and staying for a few days! We're even joining friends up there which will be so fun. It's definitely always a little strange to hit these modern family milestones when they come up."

"Did I ever think I'd be vacationing with my ex husband, boyfriend, and all three kiddos? Probably not," she continued. "But I feel SO lucky that we're in a place where this feels not only doable, but fun too! We will also be spending the Christmas Holiday together as usual, with the kids doing Christmas Eve Eve at Kyle's, with presents in the morning. They'll come to my house on Christmas Eve night, and wake up here for Christmas Day."

They also all celebrated Halloween together last month, with everyone dressing up as a superhero.