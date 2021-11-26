"To say I’m grateful for my family would be an understatement," Diane Kruger captioned a post showing her with fiancé Norman Reedus and their 3-year-old daughter at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Diane Kruger Celebrates Thanksgiving with Norman Reedus and Their Daughter at the Macy's Parade

Diane Kruger took in the sights at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City this year with her family.

The Inglourious Basterds actress, 45, and fiancé Norman Reedus posed on the bleachers with their 3-year-old daughter next to the procession of giant balloons on Thursday, with Reedus, 52, and their little girl holding their hands up in their faces.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Their daughter, whose name and face have not been shared with the public, could be seen smiling underneath her pink-mittened hands.

"To say I'm grateful for my family would be an understatement. I've never loved harder and deeper ❤️ From our family to yours ❤️ Let's keep each other close today and every day ❤️," Kruger wrote in the caption.

"And to everyone in my life, friends, colleagues, friends that decided to leave…you are always in my heart and I am grateful for you ❤️ " she added.

Kruger shared a photo of one of the parade's famous balloons in a prior post, writing in the caption, "Happy Thanksgiving 🍁".

RELATED VIDEO: Diane Kruger Jokes Norman Reedus Failed at Quarantine Shopping as She Shares Snap of Daughter

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kruger and Reedus have been an item since 2016. In addition to their daughter, Reedus is dad to son Mingus Lucien, 22, whom he shares with his supermodel ex-partner Helena Christensen.

In September, the German actress/model debuted her diamond engagement ring from Reedus at the 2021 Met Gala.

PEOPLE reported their engagement the month prior, with a source confirming that the pair had taken the next step in their relationship.

Kruger and Reedus met while filming the 2015 movie Sky. They promoted the film together at the Toronto International Film Festival before going public with their romance in March 2017.

In November of 2018, PEOPLE confirmed Kruger and Reedus had welcomed their daughter.