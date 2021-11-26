The Busch Family Shares Pic of Surrogate's Pregnant Belly as They Celebrate Thanksgiving: 'Thankful'

Kyle and Samantha Busch recently announced that they are going to be parents again after years of sharing their heartbreaking experiences with infertility

Kyle and Samantha Busch have a lot to be thankful for this year.

On Thursday, the lifestyle blogger, 35, celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of the couple's surrogate and her growing baby bump.

Photographed from the chest down, Kyle and Samantha's surrogate is seen resting her hand on her stomach in the shot. "Thankful," Samantha wrote alongside the photograph, adding a note that her surrogate is currently 16 weeks along and the baby is the size of an avocado.

In a photo series shared on her Instagram feed, which features pics of the family smiling and making silly faces, Samantha noted that the group was on a road trip.

"We've been driving for 8 hours this is the best we got, Happy Thanksgiving! Now off to sushi, in Alabama….🤷‍♀️," the soon-to-be mother of two captioned the shots, adding the hashtags, "#thanksgiving," "#roadtrip" and "#myboys."

The Busch family's holiday celebrations came about shortly after Kyle, 36, and Samantha announced that they are going to be parents again after years of sharing their heartbreaking experiences with infertility.

At the time, Samantha revealed the happy news on Instagram that she and her husband are expecting a baby girl via surrogate in May 2022. To go along with the exciting announcement, the couple shared an emotional video documenting the moment they told their 6-year-old son Brexton he would be a big brother.

The two-minute clip follows Kyle and Samantha as they bring Bretxon to a rainbow balloon arch where he is instructed to open a small gift. Brexton opens the box to find a lime (the size of the baby at the time) and a sonogram. He proceeds to hug his mom and exclaims, "My baby sister!"

The family of three then poses for several sweet shots together and Samantha changes into a pink shirt that reads, "Not showing still growing #surrogacy."