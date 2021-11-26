Ant Anstead Celebrates Thanksgiving at Saints Football Game with Renée Zellweger and Son Hudson

Renée Zellweger is currently in New Orleans filming her latest project, a drama called The Thing About Pam

Ant Anstead celebrated Thanksgiving with those closest to him — and some football, of course!

On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 42, uploaded a series of posts on his Instagram Story of himself at a New Orleans Saints football game, where he spent some quality time with girlfriend Renée Zellweger, as well as his 2-year-old son Hudson.

In one photograph shared by Anstead, Zellweger, 52, can be seen holding Hudson — whom the British-born automotive expert and TV personality shares with ex Christina Haack — as the little guy smiles for the camera before him.

ant anstead, Renée Zellweger Credit: ant anstead/instagram

In another pic, Hudson poses in a green sweatshirt with various colored beads around his neck.

ant anstead, renee zellweger Credit: ant anstead/instagram

Anstead and the two-time Oscar winner have recently been spending time together in New Orleans, where Zellweger is currently filming an upcoming project, The Thing About Pam.

While visiting the city last month, Anstead and Zellweger showed some sweet PDA when the father of three posted a photo of the two sharing a nighttime kiss on his Instagram feed. "WOW there is something very special about New Orleans!" he captioned his photo of the pair.

"The late night wandering, the mind blowing history this nerd loves, the architecture, the blend of cultures, the food, the people, the smells and noises!" he continued. "All made made better by magical company to share it with…. ❤️."

renee zellweger and ant anstead Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead | Credit: Vera Anderson/Wireimage; Michael Kovac/getty

In October, Anstead told Entertainment Tonight that he has been frequenting New Orleans every so often to see his love.

"I went out there a couple weeks ago to spend some time with her and am heading back out there this weekend," he said at the time.

Anstead added that the actress is a "good traveler and she's been to that city before, so it's nice. Looking forward to getting back."

Anstead met Zellweger on the set of his Discovery+ show in early June. The pair began dating shortly thereafter, making their first public appearance as a couple in August and going Instagram official with their relationship a month later.

"I mean, there's no hiding it," Anstead told host Jeremy Parsons on an prior episode of PEOPLE (the TV show!). "Everyone knows that Renée and I are dating."

"I'm really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them. And that's what happened in this case," Anstead continued.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Zellweger also loves getting to know Anstead's young son.