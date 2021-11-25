Andy Cohen Celebrates Thanksgiving with 2-Year-Old Son Ben and Mother Evelyn in St. Louis

Andy Cohen and his son Benjamin Allen, 2, flew to Missouri to celebrate the holiday with family

Andy Cohen is spending Thanksgiving surrounded by family.

On Thursday, the Bravo star, 53, posted a series of clips to his Instagram Story of him watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with his 2½-year-old son Benjamin Allen. Earlier this week, Cohen shared on his Instagram Stories that the duo flew to St. Louis together to see family for the holiday.

In the first clip, captioned "explaining stuff to Ben," Cohen informs his son that the person performing on TV is not Santa Claus, but Carrie Underwood.

"Does it look like Santa Claus?" the Watch What Happens Live host asks his son, who replies with an affirming moan.

"I don't know," Cohen tells his son before adding, "Carrie Underwood is her own brand of magic."

Later in his Story, Cohen sits down with his mother Evelyn Cohen as she goes through his baby book while he laughs along.

"Andy is still very much the same as last year," Evelyn says, reading from the book. "He still has a terrible temper. When he's mad, the closest thing to him is liable to come flying at you. When he's reprimanded or does not get his way, he spits. he says dumb head and shut up."

"That's terrible! How old was I?" Cohen asks his mother, who says he was just 3 at the time.

Evelyn continues: "Even at his worst, he's not very unpleasant because he has a beautiful smile he turns on as soon as the hurt is over."

Cohen welcomed Ben via surrogate in February 2019. In August, the Bravo star opened up to PEOPLE about how his dating life has changed since welcoming his son, saying the stakes are "absolutely" higher now that he is a father.

"Now there's an endgame," he said, noting that he has more than just himself to consider when choosing a potential partner. "Are you going to be a good stepfather? It's changed everything."

So what does Cohen look for in a relationship? "I like very independent people who have their own things going with their own lives, who are very strong in their belief systems," he explained. "That's very attractive to me."

Last month, the Watch What Happens Live host shared a pair of photos of himself and son as they stepped out in New York City for Halloween. The pair smiled in matching astronaut spacesuits for the holiday, holding hands and posing in front of Halloween decorations.