Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Thanksgiving with Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis and Their 2 Daughters: 'Grateful'

Cynthia Scurtis' husband Angel Nicolas, and the couple's daughter, Camilla, joined the dinner, as well as the former MLB slugger's mother Lourdes Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez celebrated Thanksgiving with loved ones.

On Thursday, the 46-year-old retired baseball player spent the holiday at dinner with his two daughters — Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13 — whom he shares with ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, who was also in attendance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The exes and their two kids were joined by Scurtis' husband, Angel Nicolas, and the couple's daughter, Camilla. The Sunday Night Baseball analyst's mother Lourdes also broke bread with the group.

Rodriguez posted photos from the family meal to Instagram, including a group picture and sweet shot with his teenage daughters.

"Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃❤️ #Grateful," he captioned the snaps.

Alex Rodriguez Instagram Credit: Alex Rodriguez Instagram

On his Instagram Story, the former New York Yankee also shared a selfie, apparently taken earlier in the day.

"Family, Turkey, Football," he wrote. "Happy Thanksgiving Everyone."

Alex Rodriguez Instagram Credit: Alex Rodriguez Instagram

Rodriguez's Thanksgiving posts come after a year after the sports star celebrated the November holiday with now-ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez in 2020.

At the time, Rodriguez shared a sweet tribute and reminder of the "special meaning" of that year's Thanksgiving as he reposted a picture with Lopez, 52, and her twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian "Max" David, alongside his daughters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This year, more than ever, #Thanksgiving carries a special meaning for all of us," he wrote at the time. "Even in the most challenging of times, we need to count our blessings and celebrate what we have. Be thankful for family. Be thankful for friends. Be thankful for the people who make a difference in our lives."

He ended the note: "Enjoy your feast today and have a safe and happy holiday! 🦃."

RELATED VIDEO: Cameron! Kate! Madonna! Alex Rodriguez's Dating History

In April, PEOPLE confirmed that the singer and the slugger were parting ways after a two-year engagement, saying in a statement that they're "better as friends and look forward to remaining so."

The stars began dating in 2017, and they announced their engagement in March 2019.

In an August interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rodriguez said he was "in a great place" months after the split, adding that he and his daughters are currently focused on "all the positive" things in life.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," Rodriguez said at the time.