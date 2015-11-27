"So thankful for everyone's support this year... Happy Thanksgiving to all! #TurkeyTom" he captioned the video

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Apparently Turkey Tom gives the sweetest tackles.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady showed off a more lighthearted side Thursday, when the Super Bowl winner shared a video of himself cutely scaring his kids with wife Gisele Bündchen as he jumps out of a pile of leaves wearing a costume.

Dressed warmly in coats and hats, son Benjamin Rein, 5½, and daughter Vivian Lake, 2½, are happily scampering through the pile when a giant turkey, a.k.a. Dad, emerges from the pile and begins chasing them around.



“So thankful for everyone’s support this year… Happy Thanksgiving to all! #TurkeyTom” he captioned the video he shared Thursday.

The 21-second video shows ‘Turkey Tom’ making ‘gobble-gobble’ noises as he chases after the children, ultimately tackling his son in the giant leaf pile.

Brady, 38, is currently in the midst of an undefeated season after fighting back against charges that he illegally deflated footballs during a playoff game last season.