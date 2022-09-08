Teyonah Parris Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband James: 'Very Excited'

The Marvels actress says she was "flooded with so many emotions and excitement" when she found out the happy news

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022 11:30 AM
teyonah parris baby
Photo: clearblue

Teyonah Parris is going to be a mom!

The Marvels actress, 42, and husband James are expecting their first baby together, she reveals exclusively to PEOPLE.

Parris, who is currently five months along in her pregnancy, says she was "flooded with so many emotions and excitement" when she found out the happy news by way of a Clearblue Digital Pregnancy Test.

"I was definitely surprised and a bit shocked. But I was only surprised because we've been trying for a while and had not had any success," she explains. "I used the Clearblue Pregnancy Test, so the fact that it clearly stated 'pregnant,' there was no confusion this go round. So that was exciting."

To share the joyful news with her husband, Parris says she made him a "little gift box and put the pregnancy test in there along with some other little first-time dad goodies."

"When he opened it and saw the test, and it was very clearly written, it said 'pregnant.' And he just started screaming, he was just very emotional and excited and we were crying and just really, really happy," she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

teyonah parris baby
clearblue

RELATED GALLERY: Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting

The actress says she and her husband also got creative when sharing the news with their families — though it took them a little while to catch on.

"There are these fake scratch-off cards we did. Those were the worst and the best because people were so confused," she says with a laugh. "They were just so very much trying to win some money, that clearly says we're having a baby, and they just skipped right over that."

Still, she says she and her husband's families are both "very excited" as it is the first baby for both of them. "So you know this baby is going to be very, very loved," she adds.

Parris says she and her husband are waiting until the birth of their baby to find out the sex.

"My husband and I came to that decision because we feel like it's one of the greatest gifts and surprises that God can give us," she says. "I think it's also helped to not have preconceived notions of our child and try not to dictate who this baby is before we even meet the baby. And so that's been really helpful."

Once the baby arrives, Parris says she plans to "take the time [she] needs and prayerfully be able to go back and work as many moms have done before [her]."

"We're being very calm and it's actually really beautiful," she says of her pregnancy journey. "I'm really proud of us."

Related Articles
NBC News NOW Anchor Morgan Radford Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby
NBC News NOW Anchor Morgan Radford Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby
Taylor Louderman is pregnant. Brooks Toth. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfngNj4sZTG/.
Broadway Star Taylor Louderman Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Brooks Toth: 'My New Role'
Grey’s Anatomy’s Kelly McCreary Is Expecting Her First Child
'Grey's Anatomy' 's Kelly McCreary Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby: I Feel 'Really Empowered'
savannah guthrie
41 Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Miscarriage Stories, in the Hopes of Helping Others
Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann and husband Jay are pregnant
Paralympic Swimmer Mallory Weggemann and Husband Jay Expecting First Baby After IVF Journey
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Niko and Anna Moon
Niko Moon and Wife Anna Expecting First Baby After IVF Journey: 'Extremely Surreal'
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Expecting Their First Baby Can we please tool these with People Exclusive tag? Credit: Claire Lejune SOCIAL: TAG with IG HANDLE @LADYBAGUETTE
'DWTS' Pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Expecting Their First Baby Together
Jenny Tolman pregnant
Jenny Tolman Reveals She's Expecting First Baby with Husband Dave Brainard in Sweet Music Video
Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa Says It's Been 'Challenging' to Keep Pregnancy a Secret: 'No More Hiding It'
Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Are Having a Baby: 'We Weren't Expecting This!'
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor and Husband Iman Shumpert Expecting Second Daughter: 'We're Very Excited'
Chris Lane + Lauren Bushnell Laura Moll Photography
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane Expecting Second Baby: 'Two Under 2!'
Sidney Ashton Photography
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Expecting First Baby — a Boy!: 'We Got a Little Man on the Way'
Michelle Branch
'Our Miracle': Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies After Experiencing a Miscarriage
Drew Baldridge Baby Announcement. Credit: Russ Harrington
Drew Baldridge and Wife Katherine Expecting First Baby Together — See the Sweet Photos!