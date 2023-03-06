Teyonah Parris and Husband James Welcome First Baby, a Daughter, in Home Birth: 'So Blessed'

Teyonah Parris revealed that she and her husband James are first-time parents after welcoming a baby girl last month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on March 6, 2023 04:37 PM
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Teyonah Parris attends Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash held at FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California sponsored by HBO. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)
Teyonah Parris. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for Entertainment Weekly

Teyonah Parris is officially a mom!

The Marvels actress, 34, and husband James welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, she revealed in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday.

While Parris didn't share her baby girl's name or the exact date of her birth, she did note that the announcement took her a "month to get this post up."

"What a friggin whirlwind. 😳 I have so much to say, but I'm too sleep deprived and delirious to really articulate it all how I want to, but what I will say is- God bless all y'all parents out there. Never in my life could I have imagined all that parenthood requires," the new mom wrote.

"It truly takes a village, and my God, I'm so grateful for the one we have. From coming by and holding the baby, calls to encourage us, sending thoughtful and helpful gifts and parenting hacks, to simply just being on the phone to listen to me cry at 3 in the morning. Thaaaank you a million times over!!!🙏🏾."

Parris went on to thank her midwife, noting that having a home birth wasn't part of her original birth plan.

"We started our pregnancy journey intending a hospital birth, but that shifted late in the game for us and I'm so glad it did! Everything truly happens for a reason, and being at home was an incredible experience and opportunity for our whole family," she shared. "I have so much I want to talk about as it pertains to our journey in how we landed at this decision and what it was like. So, more to come!"

Thanking other members of her birthing team and family members, Parris went on to thank fans for "holding us down like no other."

"Hoping to share more as we go along, but judging how its taken me a month to get this post up 😩😩 who knows!! 🤣🤣Love yall and thank you!!"

teyonah parris baby
courtesy @TeyonahParris/instagram

The couple revealed their pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in September, sharing that she and her husband's families were both "very excited" as it's the first baby for both of them.

"So you know this baby is going to be very, very loved," she said.

Sharing maternity photos on Instagram in late November, Parris wrote, " God showed out when he blessed me with this good GOODT man to venture this journey alongside. Thank you so much for all that you do for me and our family, my love."

teyonah parris baby
courtesy @TeyonahParris/instagram

"We can't wait to meet you, widdle one!! (I mean... please don't come early cuz the house is still a mess and we have so much to organize! and i aint READY ready...) BUT we do look forward to squeezing and loving on you in God's good timing!! Amen!"

Parris also wrote, "Everyday my mind is blown by this little miracle growing inside of me! Feeling empowered, so loved, and full of wonder! Thank you, God."

