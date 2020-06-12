Teyana Taylor and Husband Iman Shumpert Expecting Second Daughter: 'We're Very Excited'

Surprise! Teyana Taylor is expecting her second child.

The actress-model-singer, 29, revealed the happy news in the music video for her new song, "Wake Up Love," released Friday. In the closing scene of the video, Taylor shares a kiss in bed with her 4-year-old daughter Iman Tayla (a.k.a. Junie) and NBA pro husband, Iman Shumpert, before pulling down her blanket and lifting up her shirt to reveal her baby bump for the first time.

"We're ready, and we're very excited," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I'm talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can't wait. I've got three more months left until we meet our little princess."

After the reveal, Junie can be seen in the video playfully pushing her father's hand away so that she can have full access to her mom's bump — which, Taylor says, is par for the course for the youngster.

"What she did at the end of the video is Junie the whole time," she says. "She hogs the whole baby all the time. We were in the bed and loving on one another, and she jumped on the both of us like, 'I'm here!' It's the cutest thing."

Though Taylor and Shumpert — who also raps a verse on "Wake Up Love" — have a lot of names in mind for their baby girl on the way, Taylor says Junie "keeps changing it."

"Junie has a lot of ideas," she says with a laugh. "We want to keep her as involved as possible because Junie clearly thinks that this is her baby. She talks to my stomach all the time. It's so good to see that."

"Kids handle siblings differently," she adds. "You have kids that are a little bit jealous. But she's so excited and preparing herself to be a big sister. She constantly kisses my stomach, she constantly talks to the baby. Even when we go to the store, she's like, 'Okay, mom, this is for the baby.' She's so ready. She's going to be such a great big sister."

Taylor first told Junie about the baby about a month after she found out she was pregnant — but capturing her reaction on film didn't quite go as planned.

"I told her because I was really, really sick and she didn't understand why," she says. "I said, 'Okay, I have to tell her.' Originally, I told her probably a month after I found out. The moment was so cute but because the moments are always so natural, I don't think to record it. But I really, really wanted to get her reaction. Junie had been asking me for a sister for a very long time. "

So Taylor brought out her camera. "When it finally happened and I told her, she was like, 'Are you kidding me?!' " Taylor says. "I was like, 'I'm serious!' She covered her face and she put her hands back out and she was like, 'You're kidding! I'm having a sister?' "

But as Junie was reacting, her voice was drowned out by the TV, since Taylor and Shumpert, 29, had been in the middle of watching an episode of The Blacklist.

"I remember getting so mad at Iman because the TV was so loud," Taylor says. "Even when it was not super loud, the phone camera picks it up. In the midst of getting this beautiful reaction, I'm telling Iman, 'Babe, turn the TV down. Mute the TV.' He keeps turning it down rather than muting it. I'm like, 'Mute the TV!' I remember being so mad because I never get to catch anything. Junie is so ahead of her time that people always think I made it up. But I still have the video, and it's super cute."

Taylor decided to tell Junie she was "just playing" about the baby to see if she could better capture the moment at another time.

"She was like, 'Mommy, why did you trick me?' " she says. "You could see the disappointment in her face. I just wanted it to be a moment where I actually had on clothes. That's another thing — my hair was crazy, I was half naked and I could barely hear her. So I was like, 'I'll wait another time.' "

That moment came later during a trip to Walt Disney World — but again, it didn't go as planned.

"We were in a hotel, and I was doing her hair," Taylor recalls. "I couldn't even hide my stomach — I completely forgot. It was just out. I was fresh out the shower and she was rubbing my belly and she said, 'Oh, you're pregnant. Now we're really having a baby.' I started hollering laughing because I was like, 'Yep, baby, you're right. Are you excited?' She started jumping up and down like, 'Oh my God, I'm so excited.' She was like, 'I knew you wasn't playing!' It was so cute. Some moments like that are just important, whether you catch it [on camera] or not."

"With everything that has been going on with this world, I just love to collect memories to be able to show her these things and to show her little sister, like, 'Look how excited your big sister was,' " she adds. "I like to capture those moments because growing up, I wasn't really able to capture a lot of my moments. I'm big on capturing moments, but nothing felt better than her seeing my belly. That reaction was priceless. It was nothing that any camera can [capture]. Nothing could've been better than that moment right there, in the bathroom, doing her hair."

During an Instagram live in May, Junie's excitement showed when she kissed her mom's belly and referred to it as the 'baby' — much earlier than Taylor and Shumpert, who wed in 2016, had planned to share the news.

"She almost blew us up on Instagram Live!" Taylor says. "She was like, 'Let me kiss that baby!' I was like, 'Oh no!' Yesterday I pulled out a picture of me and Junie from my album shoot, and then somebody was saying, 'I see that belly.' Mind you I wasn't even nowhere near pregnant when I did that shoot. So it's just funny, the speculation about the baby. But the excitement is also there. They're just hoping that it's true."

Taylor decided that the video for "Wake Up Love" would be the perfect way to announce her pregnancy because of its "bright energy," explaining, "Even on set, it felt good. We didn't want to leave. As you can see, we made that video super literal to the record, being in this huge bed of clouds in the sky. It feels good."

As to the meaning behind the song, Taylor tells PEOPLE it can be "so many different things."

"It's however it makes you feel," she says. "With what we're going through right now, we need to wake up to a lot of things. Creating life is something that, as parents, you must prepare for to protect our kids. Tomorrow is not promised. I want you to see me, hear me, feel me, because I could've lost you yesterday, I could lose you today, I could possibly lose you tomorrow ... so let's just love on each other."

Overall, Taylor says, "Wake Up Love" is a "cute record that speaks to the everyday life of a couple."

" 'Wake Up Love' is about asking for attention," she says. "I wanted it to be something couples can relate to. I, personally, am not a nagging person, and I'm also not a super clingy person. But I'm very affectionate and very lovable. After a long, hard day of work, I want to be up under you. And vice versa."

"It's a cute song. It's just about love and embracement," she adds. "It's just talking about the different emotions that us females go through. It's so cute because on Iman's verse, he kind of gets into a male's perspective, like, 'I know I could be a lot and you don't like that, but I got us.' It's really about that."

Taylor explains that "Wake Up Love" is just the start of what's to come from her forthcoming third studio album — simply titled, The Album.