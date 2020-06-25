Teyana Taylor Reveals Erykah Badu Will Help Deliver Her Second Child: 'I'm Super Excited'

Teyana Taylor will be turning to Erykah Badu when it comes time to welcome her second child.

"I don't know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby," said Taylor, who ended up having an unplanned home birth for the couple's first daughter, now-4½-year-old Iman "Junie" Tayla, as she arrived a month ahead of her due date.

"I'm considering home birth, and I'm actually going to be doing it with Erykah," Taylor told Cannon, 39, of Badu, 49. "Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I'm super excited. I'ma have her just sing her verse from 'Lowkey' to me to calm my nerves."

Taylor, who also worked with Badu for a track on her latest release, The Album, went on to share that she feels confident about welcoming baby No. 2.

"If I did it once without any type of warning I can do it this time fully prepared. Giving birth like that was scary, but it was such a powerful thing," she added. "It felt so powerful."

Although Badu is most famously known for her music, she also moonlights as a birthing coach. In a recent interview with InStyle, the singer-songwriter said that she had helped welcome around 35 children in the world — a number which includes model Slick Woods' son Saphir, who was born in September 2018.

"It just kind of happens. I don't plan how many people I work with. I don't charge anything. It's for my own learning, and I just enjoy being the welcoming committee," Badu previously told Pitchfork.

"I became a doula by default. I had [22-year-old son] Seven naturally, at home, and a couple of years later I was traveling through Europe, and one of my best friends, Afya, who is the wife of stic.man from dead prez, went into labor," Badu added. "I naturally knew what to do, and it was then that I figured out that this was something I can do that makes me so fulfilled."

Taylor first broke her happy pregnancy news earlier this month when she released the music video for her song "Wake Up Love."

In the final scene, the mom-to-be shared a kiss in bed with her daughter Junie and NBA pro husband before lifting up her shirt to reveal her baby bump for the first time.

"We're ready, and we're very excited," Taylor told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I'm talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can't wait. I've got three more months left until we meet our little princess."

She went on to reveal that although she and her husband have a few names in mind for their baby on the way, their daughter "keeps changing it."