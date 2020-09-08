Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Teyana Taylor and Husband Iman Shumpert Welcome Daughter — and She Was Born in Their Bathroom!

Teyana Taylor is a mother of two after giving birth at home for the second time!

The 29-year-old multi-hyphenate star welcomed her second child with husband Iman Shumpert at 3:28 am on Sunday, the proud father confirmed Monday.

Daughter Rue Rose Shumpert was born in the family's bathroom just as her sister Iman Tayla (a.k.a. Junie) has been almost five years ago.

The basketball player, 30, announced the big news by sharing a video of their newborn on Instagram and Twitter.

"At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose 🌹 decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!!," he wrote in the caption.

"Now...when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy... but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore," he continued.

"A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins....again. Welcome babygirl...we love you! 🌹 @babyruerose."

Reposting her husband's caption, the songstress shared another video of their baby girl.

"We love you Rue, welcome baby girl @babyruerose 😢😍🌹❤️," Taylor wrote.

The family had all celebrated Rue Rose's impending birth the previous day in Atlanta. The baby shower was an event filled with balloons and Taylor, Shumpert and daughter Junie, 4, all dressed in red.

Taylor revealed her pregnancy news in the June music video for her song "Wake Up Love." In the closing scene, the actress-model-singer shared a kiss in bed with her daughter and husband before pulling down her blanket and lifting up her shirt to show her baby bump for the first time.

"We're ready, and we're very excited," Taylor told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I'm talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can't wait. I've got three more months left until we meet our little princess."

Image zoom Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and Junie teyana taylor/instagram

After the reveal, Junie could be seen in the video playfully pushing her father's hand away so that she can have full access to her mom's bump — which, Taylor shared, is par for the course for the youngster.

"What she did at the end of the video is Junie the whole time," she said. "She hogs the whole baby all the time. We were in the bed and loving on one another, and she jumped on the both of us like, 'I'm here!' It's the cutest thing."

That same month, Taylor said in an interview with Nick Cannon on his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show that although she and Shumpert didn't have every aspect of their delivery planned out just yet, they did know that they wanted Erykah Badu, who also works as a doula, to help deliver their daughter on the way. It is not clear if Bdu was able to be at Rue Rose's birth.

"I don't know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby," said the then-mom-to-be, who ended up having an unplanned home birth with June as she arrived a month ahead of her due date.

"I'm considering home birth, and I'm actually going to be doing it with Erykah," Taylor said of Badu, 49. "Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I'm super excited. Imma have her just sing her verse from 'Lowkey' to me to calm my nerves."