Teyana Taylor Says Her 2 Kids Are 'Getting Big' Fast: 'My Youngest Is Talking Too Much!' (Exclusive)

The White Men Can’t Jump actress is mom to daughters Rue Rose, 2, and Iman Tayla (a.k.a. Junie), 6½, with husband Iman Shumpert

By
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy

Brianne Tracy is a staff writer on the PEOPLE music team. She has been with the brand since starting as an intern nearly six years ago, covering all things entertainment across print and digital platforms. She earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California and has been seen on Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 11:43 AM
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Teyana Taylor's little ladies are growing up fast — too fast!

The 31-year-old multi-hyphenate opened up to PEOPLE about her daughters at the Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, reflecting on how how quickly time has been passing by.

"The babies are good. Getting big," Taylor says of Rue Rose, 2, and Iman Tayla (a.k.a. Junie), 6½, — whom she shares with husband Iman Shumpert.

She adds at the event, sponsored by DAOU Vineyards, that Rue Rose is really starting to chat her up. "My youngest is talking too much," Taylor jokes. "I can't believe she's a talking two. She is a talking two, for sure!"

Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Teyana Taylor, and Rue Rose Shumpert attend the New York premiere of Focus Features' "A Thousand and One" at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on March 27, 2023 in New York City.
Teyana Taylor and kids. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Taylor is receiving early praise for her latest role in the movie A Thousand and One. In the flick, she plays Inez, a hairdresser who — after getting out of jail on on parole — kidnaps her son out of foster care so they can start over together.

Speaking with Yahoo! Entertainment stepping into more serious roles as an actress, Taylor admitted it was "definitely emotional" filming the drama.

"I was actually six months postpartum when we started working on A Thousand and One. So I was dealing with literal postpartum depression," she revealed to the outlet. "And in the midst of dealing with postpartum depression, I lost a lot of my childhood friends. [I was] back home to film and then come to find out that a lot of [my] childhood has been erased. That was a lot, emotionally."

Taylor called playing Inez "very therapeutic for me," explaining, "I was able to cry out loud for once."

"I think I hadn't been able to do that because when you're a super mom, that's all your kids see you as, you're a superhero all day, every day," she continued. "So going to the set every day, I was able to put my cape to the side, have my therapy session and just cry out loud."

RELATED VIDEO: Iman Shumpert Talks About How Teyana Taylor Unexpectedly Delivered Rue 'The Same Way as Junie'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Any type of quiet battles I was fighting or struggles, I was able to pour it all into Inez and really give my all. And I think that's what made it so real and authentic because every single emotion was real. Every single tear was real. Every single scream was real. Every single emotion was real," she explained.

As Taylor noted, "This role is something that I prayed for, something I was willing to work for. It was something I was willing to fight for. And that's exactly what I did."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrW4XIcsKaP/. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson's Three Kids Are Her Mini-Mes as They Celebrate Earth Day in Sunny Photos
Iddo Goldberg and Ashley Madekwe attend the "In Conversation With Kevin Morosky & Candice Brathwaite" event at Soho House
Ashley Madekwe Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Iddo Goldberg
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Singer-songwriter Sam Hunt (L) and Hannah Lee Fowler (R) attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Sam Hunt Expecting Second Baby with Wife Hannah Lee Fowler
Sharna BUrgess, Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox
Sharna Burgess Says She's 'So Grateful' for Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's 'Incredible Kids'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Every Day as a Dad of Two Brings 'Something Completely New'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Opens Up About Surrogate Who Carried Both Sons: 'So Grateful' (Exclusive)
Ben Affleck attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' "The Accountant" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck Reveals Moment He Would Love to Relive with His Kids: 'The Heart of Life'
Irina Shayk attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Irina Shayk Says She and Bradley Cooper Talk to Daughter, 6, About Kindness Every Day Before School
Meghan Trainor rollout 5/1
Meghan Trainor Reveals She Suffered PTSD After Son's Terrifying Birth in New Book (Exclusive)
Gina Rodriguez attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront
Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Birth of Baby Charlie — and Reveals Significance of His Name (Exclusive)
John Legend Says Son Miles Is His 'Biggest Fan' and Asks Him to Play His Music on Drive to School
John Legend Says Son Miles Is His 'Biggest Fan' and Asks Him to Play His Music on Drive to School
Nick Cannon at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Says Twins Monroe and Moroccan 'Have Fun' with Their Nine Younger Siblings: 'They Enjoy It'
Kylie Jenner Goes Nose-to-Nose with "My Favorite Girl" Stormi
Kylie Jenner Goes Nose-to-Nose with 'Favorite Girl' Stormi in Sweet TikTok Video: Watch
sean lowe pets and kids
Sean Lowe Says Son, 6½, Was Bit on the Head by Family Dog, Needed Staple at the E.R.
Jana Kramer with her boyfriend Allan Russell split with a photo of her and the kids
Jana Kramer Says She's Introduced Her Kids to New Boyfriend Allan Russell: They 'Love Him'
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari on Letting Her Kids Do Reality TV: 'I Don't Even Put Them on Instagram'
Khloe Kardashian brings her toddler with her to the gym
Khloé Kardashian's Baby Boy Watches Her Work Out at the Gym — See the Adorable Videos