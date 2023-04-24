Teyana Taylor Says Her 2 Kids Are 'Getting Big' Fast: 'My Youngest Is Talking Too Much!' (Exclusive)

Teyana Taylor's little ladies are growing up fast — too fast!

The 31-year-old multi-hyphenate opened up to PEOPLE about her daughters at the Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, reflecting on how how quickly time has been passing by.

"The babies are good. Getting big," Taylor says of Rue Rose, 2, and Iman Tayla (a.k.a. Junie), 6½, — whom she shares with husband Iman Shumpert.

She adds at the event, sponsored by DAOU Vineyards, that Rue Rose is really starting to chat her up. "My youngest is talking too much," Taylor jokes. "I can't believe she's a talking two. She is a talking two, for sure!"

Taylor is receiving early praise for her latest role in the movie A Thousand and One. In the flick, she plays Inez, a hairdresser who — after getting out of jail on on parole — kidnaps her son out of foster care so they can start over together.

Speaking with Yahoo! Entertainment stepping into more serious roles as an actress, Taylor admitted it was "definitely emotional" filming the drama.

"I was actually six months postpartum when we started working on A Thousand and One. So I was dealing with literal postpartum depression," she revealed to the outlet. "And in the midst of dealing with postpartum depression, I lost a lot of my childhood friends. [I was] back home to film and then come to find out that a lot of [my] childhood has been erased. That was a lot, emotionally."

Taylor called playing Inez "very therapeutic for me," explaining, "I was able to cry out loud for once."

"I think I hadn't been able to do that because when you're a super mom, that's all your kids see you as, you're a superhero all day, every day," she continued. "So going to the set every day, I was able to put my cape to the side, have my therapy session and just cry out loud."

"Any type of quiet battles I was fighting or struggles, I was able to pour it all into Inez and really give my all. And I think that's what made it so real and authentic because every single emotion was real. Every single tear was real. Every single scream was real. Every single emotion was real," she explained.

As Taylor noted, "This role is something that I prayed for, something I was willing to work for. It was something I was willing to fight for. And that's exactly what I did."