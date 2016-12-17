Taylor looked back at the year she's had with her baby girl Iman "Junie" Tayla, in a sweet video montage in honor of the child's first birthday

Teyana Taylor's Tearful Tribute to Daughter on First Birthday: 'Your Love Has Changed My Life Forever'

It was a breakout year for 25-year-old singer Teyana Taylor, who propelled to stardom after her sexy, sweaty workout in the music video for Kanye West‘s “Fade.” But no matter the success that’s come her way this year, watching daughter Iman Tayla Shumpert, Jr. grow has been 2016’s biggest gift.

Taylor looked back at the year she’s had with her baby girl, in a sweet video montage in honor of the child’s first birthday on Friday.

“Your love has touched my heart and changed my life forever,” Taylor captioned the clip, posted to Instagram. “I could sit here and write a book, but if that’s the case, I’d be writing forever.”

“I love you baby,” she added. “Happy first birthday.”

If the video brought a tear to a viewer’s eye, they were not along. Taylor, who first appeared in a 2007 episode of MTV’s My Super Sweet 16, also cried while she was writing the post.

She hashtagged it “#AndYesMyCryBabyAssIsCryingAsITypeThis.”

Baby Iman – whom Taylor calls “Baby Junie” — was born Dec. 16, 2015 to Taylor and NBA star Iman Shumpert. The two were engaged a month prior, and confirmed in September they had secretly said their say their “I dos” when the press weren’t looking.

Shumpert is a hands-on dad. He delivered his daughter — who was originally due in mid-January — when Taylor unexpectedly went into labor while in their bathroom.

“On Dec 16th at 6:42 a.m. in our bathroom, Junie decided she wanted to take her first breath into this world. She came out as a wonderful surprise to everyone!” the new mom wrote at the time.

“Not knowing I was in labor until I felt her head … it took two 10 count pushes with my fiancé playing doctor and she entered this world into his bare hands! Eyes full of tears and barely able to speak to the emergency operator, [Iman] tied a pair of red headphones around the umbilical cord. The ambulance made their grand entrance five minutes later.”

“This is definitely the best assist I’ve ever recorded in my life,” Shumpert explained to his Instagram fans afterwards. “We were indeed terrified until I finally saw her hair…then the fear left and I kinda just knew what to do! Our bathroom is forever sacred.”

“People always tell me there is no greater gift than fatherhood and I finally understand the feeling,” he continued. “I’m not too proud to say I cried endless tears of joy for my first born.”