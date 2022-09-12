Teyana Taylor Celebrates Daughter Junie's First Billboard in New York City: 'Proud Mom Tears'

Teyana Taylor is beaming with pride at daughter Junie's latest accomplishment.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old multi-hyphenate star shared photos and videos of her and daughter Iman Tayla (a.k.a. Junie), 6½, posing in front of Junie's first billboard. The budding model posed for luxury brand Fear of God's Essentials line, with her photo displayed on a billboard on New York City's Bleecker Street.

"The best part of me is a reflection of my journey in life and I'm so happy to see her on her own," Taylor wrote.

"Mannnnn I use to skateboard on Bleecker now my baby billboard'n on bleecker… 🥹 yup proud mom tears," she continued. "I'm so proud of you @gottalovejunie I love you so much congrats."

In addition to Junie, Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert are also parents to daughter Rue Rose, who celebrated her second birthday last week.

"My 2nd peace, my snuggle buddy, my calm, my heart, my happiness, my smile from ear-to-ear, one of the reasons I'm the luckiest mom in the world because I get to have you in my life," Taylor wrote in her caption, in part.

Saying how lucky she is to have both Rue and Junie, Taylor celebrated that she gets to"wake up to you guys every single day!"

"I've only known u 2 years and u already one of the dopest people I know and will forever be. Mama and Papa love you so much Rueskah," she concluded the caption.

Teyana Taylor/Instagram

Both of Taylor and Shumpert's daughters were born at home, which Shumpert reflected on in 2020 after her surprise home birth with Rue, just a day after Taylor was celebrated with a baby shower.

"Now...when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy... but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we'd deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest [addition] entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore," he said, in part.

Reposting her husband's caption, the songstress shared another video of their baby girl.

"We love you Rue, welcome baby girl @babyruerose 😢😍🌹❤️," Taylor wrote.