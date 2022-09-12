Teyana Taylor Celebrates Daughter Junie's First Billboard in New York City: 'Proud Mom Tears'

Teyana Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert are parents to daughters Junie, 6½, and Rue, 2

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 03:28 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiX6ZtirLyP/. Teyana Taylor Junie billboard
Photo: Teyana Taylor/Instagram

Teyana Taylor is beaming with pride at daughter Junie's latest accomplishment.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old multi-hyphenate star shared photos and videos of her and daughter Iman Tayla (a.k.a. Junie), 6½, posing in front of Junie's first billboard. The budding model posed for luxury brand Fear of God's Essentials line, with her photo displayed on a billboard on New York City's Bleecker Street.

"The best part of me is a reflection of my journey in life and I'm so happy to see her on her own," Taylor wrote.

"Mannnnn I use to skateboard on Bleecker now my baby billboard'n on bleecker… 🥹 yup proud mom tears," she continued. "I'm so proud of you @gottalovejunie I love you so much congrats."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to Junie, Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert are also parents to daughter Rue Rose, who celebrated her second birthday last week.

"My 2nd peace, my snuggle buddy, my calm, my heart, my happiness, my smile from ear-to-ear, one of the reasons I'm the luckiest mom in the world because I get to have you in my life," Taylor wrote in her caption, in part.

Saying how lucky she is to have both Rue and Junie, Taylor celebrated that she gets to"wake up to you guys every single day!"

"I've only known u 2 years and u already one of the dopest people I know and will forever be. Mama and Papa love you so much Rueskah," she concluded the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiX6ZtirLyP/. Teyana Taylor Junie billboard
Teyana Taylor/Instagram

Both of Taylor and Shumpert's daughters were born at home, which Shumpert reflected on in 2020 after her surprise home birth with Rue, just a day after Taylor was celebrated with a baby shower.

"Now...when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy... but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we'd deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest [addition] entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore," he said, in part.

Reposting her husband's caption, the songstress shared another video of their baby girl.

"We love you Rue, welcome baby girl @babyruerose 😢😍🌹❤️," Taylor wrote.

Related Articles
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert arrive at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Relationship Timeline
teyana and iman
Teyana Taylor and Husband Iman Shumpert Welcome Daughter — and She Was Born in Their Bathroom!
alessandra-ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates Lookalike Daughter Anja's 14th Birthday: 'Lucky to Be Your Mom'
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022
Gina Neely Is a Grandmother! Daughter Gives Birth to First Baby: 'My Heart Is About to Explode'
Gina Neely Is a Grandmother! Daughter Gives Birth to First Baby: 'My Heart Is About to Explode'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg5KG_MPmEU/ lindsarnold Verified Everyone meet Quincy 💕💕 newest addition to the family and I am so lucky to be her auntie 🥹 we love you so much sweet girl! Congrats to mom and dad @brynleyarnold @donmcginnis 💕💕💕 #newborn #newbornbabygirl #babygirl #auntie #auntielife 3h
'DWTS' Pro Lindsay Arnold Introduces Newborn Niece Quincy as Sister Brynley Welcomes First Baby
YouTuber Nash Grier and Fiancée Taylor Giavasis Welcome Their Second Baby
YouTuber Nash Grier and Fiancée Taylor Giavasis Welcome Baby No. 2 in Home Birth: 'Magical'
Emily Ratajkowski; Gigi Hadid; Ayesha Curry
Parents' Night Out! Celebs' Cutest Quotes About Missing Their Kids at 2021 Met Gala
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Cutest Pics
Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart
Jack Osbourne and Fiancée Aree Gearhart Welcome First Baby Together: 'New Level of Love Unlocked'
Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. ?? I’ll wait…
Blake Lively Starts Birthday Celebrations Early at Disneyland, Plus More Stars at the Happiest Place on Earth
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation: 'Off to High School, Baby Girl!'
missy peregrym
Missy Peregrym Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Tom Oakley: 'Profound Experience'
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor Hospitalized After Her Body 'Shut Down' on Tour: 'My Body Actually Low Key Betrayed Me'
catherine schwarzenegger and chris pratt
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022