Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her Flat Belly Just Six Days After Her Wild Delivery

No post-baby bloat here — Teyana Taylor has her abs back a whopping six days after giving birth to daughter Iman Tayla.

The singer, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Iman Shumpert Dec. 16, showed off her teeny tummy in an Instagram Tuesday, wearing just a sports bra and low-rider underwear.

“Dear Baby Iman…. Thank you for this snap back in 6 days I love you my darling,” she captioned the photo, adding that she hasn’t even gone to the gym.

Taylor also included the hashtag #StillGotALongWayToGoButImGettingThere, though her followers disagree that she has any work left to do.

Iman Tayla made a dramatic entrance into the world last Wednesday in the couple’s bathroom, a month before she was due, which left little time for Taylor’s belly to swell to full term — or for the ambulance to take her to the hospital.

“She came out as a wonderful surprise to everyone!” Taylor wrote in the post announcing Iman Tayla’s birth. “Not knowing I was in labor until I felt her head … it took two 10 count pushes with my fiancé playing doctor and she entered this world into his bare hands!”

“Eyes full of tears and barely able to speak to the emergency operator, Iman tied a pair of red headphones around the umbilical cord and the ambulance made their grand entrance five minutes later.”

Now Taylor and Shumpert are basking in the new-baby glow, posting pictures and videos of their newborn daughter all over Instagram.

“My smile still hasn’t left since her first breath!” Shumpert wrote. “2015 has been capped off with a grand finale!”