Tessa Hilton Shares Photos from Her First Christmas as Mom of 2: 'Our Happy Place'

Tessa Hilton is savoring Christmastime as a mother of two!

On Sunday, the 28-year-old, who shares 3-month-old Caspian Barron and 2 1/2-year-old daughter Milou Alizée with husband Barron Hilton, posted a carousel of snowy snapshots on Instagram.

"Our happy place! ❤️💝🎁 Merry Christmas from our snowy home in Regensburg!" she captioned the images of their wintry holiday in Germany.

Tessa, who is of German noble heritage on her father's side, and the kids enjoyed a sledding adventure and family time underneath the Christmas tree.

The real estate broker and her husband, 33, also made time to snap a sweet picture featuring them kissing in the snow, posed with Tessa's parents and her sister Mia, and Milou enjoyed a pretzel while seated atop her dad's shoulders.

Barron's sister, Paris Hilton, gave her endorsement to the activities in the comments, with a series of emojis: "😍😍😍😍😍" she posted.

In October, Tessa shared a sweet photo with her newborn, then 5 weeks old, while the family was out at a restaurant together.

In the cute shot, Tessa smiles at the table while she embraces the infant, who is fast asleep on her shoulder.

Tessa Hilton/instagram

"Mon petit prince," Tessa writes, a French phrase that translates to "my little prince."

Tessa shared the first photos of baby Caspian on Instagram just days after his birth last month, writing, "Welcome to the world our little boy 💙 Caspian Barron Hilton 💙 Born 09/04/2022"

She also included an adorable picture of their daughter giving her baby brother a kiss on the head.

"We are over the moon to welcome our little boy, Caspian Barron Hilton. Milou is so excited to be a big sister!" the couple said in a statement.

The couple exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE in February that they were expecting another baby together. "The baby is due at the end of summer, which will make Milou and baby exactly 2.5 years apart," the pair said at the time.

Tessa and Barron met in St. Bart's in 2016 and tied the knot there two years later.