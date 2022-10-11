Tessa Hilton Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Boy Caspian: 'My Little Prince'

Barron and Tessa Hilton welcomed their second baby, son Caspian, on Sept. 4

Published on October 11, 2022 01:10 PM
Tessa Hilton
Photo: Tessa Hilton/Instagram

Tessa Hilton is loving her first few weeks with her baby boy.

The 28-year-old shared a sweet photo on Monday with her and Barron Hilton's newborn son Caspian, 5 weeks, while the family was out at a restaurant together.

In the cute shot, Tessa smiles at the table while she embraces the infant, who is fast asleep on her shoulder.

"Mon petit prince," Tessa writes, a French phrase that translates to "my little prince."

Tessa shared the first photos of baby Caspian on Instagram just days after his birth last month, writing, "Welcome to the world our little boy 💙 Caspian Barron Hilton 💙 Born 09/04/2022"

She posted a series of different pictures of the newborn, featuring a picture of Caspian with Tessa in the hospital as well as a picture of Caspian's hand wrapped around Barron's finger. She also included an adorable picture of their daughter Milou Alizée, 2, giving her baby brother a kiss on the head.

Earlier that week, a rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that the son of hotel moguls Richard and Kathy Hilton and Tessa had welcomed their second baby.

Barron Hilton and Wife Tessa Welcome Second Baby, Son Caspian
Tessa June Hilton/Instagram

"We are over the moon to welcome our little boy, Caspian Barron Hilton. Milou is so excited to be a big sister!" the couple said in a statement.

The couple exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE in February that they were expecting another baby together. "The baby is due at the end of summer, which will make Milou and baby exactly 2.5 years apart," the pair said at the time.

Barron, 32, and Tessa met in Saint Barthélemy in 2016 and tied the knot on the island in June 2018.

