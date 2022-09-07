Tessa Hilton Shares First Photos of Her and Barron's Baby Boy Caspian: 'Welcome to the World'

Barron and Tessa Hilton welcomed their second baby, son Caspian, on Sept. 4

Published on September 7, 2022 01:16 PM
Barron Hilton and Wife Tessa Welcome Second Baby, Son Caspian
Photo: Tessa June Hilton/Instagram

Tessa Hilton is introducing her baby boy to the world.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old shared the first photos of her and Barron Hilton's newborn son Caspian, whom they welcomed Sept. 4.

Tessa posted a series of sweet pictures of their baby boy on Instagram, featuring a picture of Caspian with Tessa in the hospital as well as a picture of Caspian's hand wrapped around Barron's finger. She also included an adorable picture of their daughter Milou Alizée, 2, giving her baby brother a kiss on the head.

"Welcome to the world our little boy 💙 Caspian Barron Hilton 💙 Born 09/04/2022," Tessa captioned the post.

Earlier on Tuesday, a rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that the son of hotel moguls Richard and Kathy Hilton and his wife Tessa welcomed their second baby.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tessa June Hilton/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Tessa June Hilton/Instagram

"We are over the moon to welcome our little boy, Caspian Barron Hilton. Milou is so excited to be a big sister!" the couple said in a statement.

The name Caspian means expansion and strength, added the rep.

The couple exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE in February that they were expecting another baby together. "The baby is due at the end of summer, which will make Milou and baby exactly 2.5 years apart," the pair said at the time.

Nicky Rothschild and Tessa Hilton
Mark von Holden/Shutterstock

Last month, sister-in-law Nicky Hilton Rothschild and her mother threw a beautiful baby shower for Tessa.

Tessa shared photos from the intimate gathering at her mother-in-law's Malibu home. She smiled widely in pictures with family and friends, wearing a pink dress that hugged her bump as she posed around sea-themed decor and pink and blue flower arrangements.

"The most beautiful baby shower filled with so much love 💓," Tessa captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from the event. "We can't wait to meet you our little angel ✨."

Barron, 32, and Tessa met in Saint Barthélemy in 2016 and tied the knot on the island in June 2018.

