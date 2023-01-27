Tessa Hilton Shares Silly Changing Room Photo from Family Shopping Day: 'The Crew'

Tessa Hilton has fun with her family everywhere she goes.

Sharing photos from her family of four's day out shopping on Instagram Thursday, the new mom of two showed how sweet daughter Milou Alizée, 2½, is with little brother Caspian Barron, 4 months.

The toddler, dressed in an adorable lemon-printed white winter coat, takes the infant's hands and laughs, counting, "one, two" as she leans in and backs away from the baby, who is also giggling.

"Next day taking the babies shopping," Tessa captioned the sweet video of the kids playing, which came after Mom and Dad enjoyed a night out.

In the next photo, the family of four is spread out in a family-sized changing room, where Barron, 33, stands frozen like a mannequin in a printed shirt and tie-dye pants. Milou stands close to the mirror, holding a peace sign toward her mom, who takes the photo.

Tessa Hilton/Instagram

Tessa is seated on the bench, taking the mirror shot with Capsian is perched on her lap, watching his dad in the mirror.

"The crew ✌️," she captioned the shot.

Last month, the 28-year-old posted a carousel of snowy snapshots on Instagram. "Our happy place! ❤️💝🎁 Merry Christmas from our snowy home in Regensburg!" she captioned the images of their wintry holiday in Germany.

Tessa, who is of German noble heritage on her father's side, and the kids enjoyed a sledding adventure and family time underneath the Christmas tree.

The real estate broker and her husband also made time to snap a sweet picture featuring them kissing in the snow, posed with Tessa's parents and her sister Mia, and Milou enjoyed a pretzel while seated atop her dad's shoulders.

Tessa Hilton/instagram

Tessa and Barron met in St. Bart's in 2016 and tied the knot there two years later.

Tessa shared the first photos of baby Caspian on Instagram just days after his birth in September, writing, "Welcome to the world our little boy 💙 Caspian Barron Hilton 💙 Born 09/04/2022"

She also included an adorable picture of their daughter giving her baby brother a kiss on the head.