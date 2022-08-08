Tessa Hilton Is Celebrated in Beautiful Baby Shower Hosted by Nicky Rothschild and Kathy Hilton

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Kathy Hilton threw a beautiful baby shower for Barron Hilton's wife, Tessa Hilton.

Tessa, 28, shared photos from the gorgeous intimate gathering at her mother-in-law's Malibu home, which took place on Sunday.

Tessa smiled widely in photos with family and friends, wearing a pink dress that hugged her bump as she posed around sea-themed decor and pink and blue flower arrangements. Guests including Faye Resnick, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle Richards' daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie enjoyed fun activities like a sandbox treasure hunt.

"The most beautiful baby shower filled with so much love 💓," she captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from the event. "We can't wait to meet you our little angel ✨"

Tessa and Barron are also parents to daughter Milou Alizée, 2½, who enjoyed the party along with the guests.

Mark von Holden/Shutterstock

It's an exciting time of growth for the Hilton family after Nicky and husband James Rothschild welcomed their third baby, a boy whose name they have not yet shared, last month.

Nicky's pregnancy was first revealed in January when a rep for the couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE exclusively. Nicky and James also share daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 5½.

The family also grew last November when Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot in a three-day wedding. The DJ, 40, has been open about the couple's desire to start a family soon and revealed that she had started the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process in January 2021.

Barron and Tessa confirmed their pregnancy news with PEOPLE exclusively in February.

"We are so excited!" said the couple. "It wasn't planned, but we've realized that the best things in life never are. We have decided to wait until the baby's birth to discover the gender."

"The baby is due at the end of summer, which will make Milou and baby exactly 2.5 years apart," the couple added.

Barron, 32, and Tessa, met in Saint Barthélemy in 2016 and tied the knot on the island in June 2018.