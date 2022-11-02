Tessa Hilton Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Son Caspian Dressed as Baby Yoda on First Halloween

Barron Hilton and wife Tessa welcomed a baby boy, Caspian Barron, in September

Published on November 2, 2022 05:09 PM
Tessa Hilton Shares Son Caspian's First Halloween Costume, Baby Yoda
Photo: Tessa Hilton/Instagram; Donato Sardella/Getty

Tessa Hilton is celebrating her first Halloween with her baby boy.

On Tuesday, the new mom of two, 28, shared a photo of her youngest child, 8-week old son Caspian Barron, on his first Halloween.

The baby boy is dressed up as Grogu from The Mandalorian — also known as baby Yoda — for the special occasion. In the snap, he lies on a bed looking past the camera in the adorable crocheted costume.

Tessa and husband Barron Hilton also share daughter Milou Alizée, 2.

Tessa Hilton
Tessa Hilton/Instagram

Tessa gave the first glimpse at Caspian just weeks ago, while the family was out at a restaurant together.

In the cute shot, Tessa smiles at the table while she embraces the infant, who is fast asleep on her shoulder.

"Mon petit prince," Tessa wrote, a French phrase that translates to "my little prince."

Barron Hilton and Wife Tessa Welcome Second Baby, Son Caspian
Tessa June Hilton/Instagram

The couple exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE in February that they were expecting another baby together. "The baby is due at the end of summer, which will make Milou and baby exactly 2.5 years apart," the pair said at the time.

Barron, 32, and Tessa met in Saint Barthélemy in 2016 and tied the knot on the island in June 2018.

