Tess Holliday Reveals She Struggled to Bond with Newborn Son: 'I Didn't Feel Maternal Toward Him'

Tess Holliday is reflecting on her motherhood experience, both as a single mom and as a married woman.

The model, 34, opens up about raising her sons Rylee, 14, and Bowie, 3, for the February issue of Parents magazine, in which they star on their first cover along with their famous mom.

Recalling her early years as a parent, Holliday says she struggled to feel close to newborn Rylee after she gave birth to him at age 20. “I loved him, but I didn’t feel maternal toward him until he was a toddler,” she said of her son.

According to Holliday, Rylee currently does not have a relationship with his biological father, whom the mom of two described as a one-night stand in her 2017 memoir The Not So Subtle Art of Being A Fat Girl: Loving the Skin You're In.

Image zoom Tess Holiday and her kids for Parents Brigitte Sire

Image zoom Brigitte Sire

Meanwhile, her husband of nearly five years Nick, whom she shares son Bowie with, has been living in his native country of Australia since September 2019.

“[He’s] working on himself,” Holliday told the publication, which noted that she declined to clarify the current status of their relationship.

Though she didn’t clarify her romantic status, Holliday, who came out as pansexual in July, did say she prioritized her life for the better recently.

“I was putting my kids and my husband ahead of myself. I was losing myself. But all of that is changing,” she says.

What’s not changing is her commitment to her kids regardless of what naysayers throw at her.

“People assume I can’t pick up my son or that I’ll drop dead soon. But I’ve always responded with, ‘Why would I put my body through being a mom and childbirth to not be around for them?’ ” she says.