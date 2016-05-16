Do the hula, baby!

That was seemingly the mantra of Sunday’s joint housewarming party and baby shower for fashion icon Tess Holliday and her fiancé Nick, who are expecting their first child together in June. The theme of the party? All Hawaii, all day.

The plus-size model, 30, wore a long green dress with a pretty island-inspired print by Simply Be. Her hair was styled in a beautiful ringlet-clad updo, complete with a fastener adorned with a pineapple and flowers, while Nick went a little simpler with a Hawaiian collared shirt and cropped jeans.

Tess Holliday/Instagram

Holliday shared numerous photos of the festivities on her Instagram account, including one of her beautifully adorned nails — one of which bore an “Oh, baby!” message.

Dessert went past the typical cake-and-cupcakes spread, too. Holliday posted a photo of tropically decorated doughnuts made especially for her shower, which spelled out “Aloha Baby.”

“Thank you to my friends at @californiadonuts for making these adorable donuts for me & @nickhollidayco baby shower/housewarming today,” she captioned the shot, along with the hashtags “#babyhollidayontheway” and “#alohafriday.”

ModCloth co-founder and CCO Susan Koger was also in attendance — as was her pug Winston.

“We’re keeping it a surprise. #pizzarollsnotgenderroles,” Nick said in a comment on a photo he posted to his own Instagram account, addressing a user who asked about the sex of the baby.

Though this will be the first child for the couple, who met on Tumblr in 2012 and plan to marry this fall, the body-positive model has a 10-year-old son named Rylee from a previous relationship.

“I pick my son up from school every day, [do] homework [with him], ” Holliday told PEOPLE in May 2015. “I just want him to grow up loving himself, to just be free to be himself. That would be the greatest goal in my life. My career’s amazing, but if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have pushed myself as hard as I have.”

Of health in her second pregnancy, the former PEOPLE blogger and cover star — who has worked with brands like Torrid and Benefit Cosmetics — has something to say to nosy folks.

“Just because we’re plus size, doesn’t mean we have to prove that we’re healthy, just as someone who is smaller than us or average size doesn’t have to prove they are healthy,” Holliday posted on Instagram alongside a shot of herself from a nude photoshoot she did at seven months pregnant.

“We should be able to exist in our bodies,” she added.

The gorgeous shot comes two months after Holliday shared a photo of herself glammed up poolside in a vintage wrap bikini, alongside the caption, “Pregnancy glam because I can” with the hashtag “#effyourbeautystandards.”

“I am technically healthy but my body is no more valid than someone’s who isn’t,” she added alongside the new photo.