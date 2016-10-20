Tess Holliday took to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo of herself and her littlest flying companion, son Bowie, before takeoff

Tess Holliday is already celebrating her son Bowie Juniper‘s 18th — plane ride, that is!

“Headed home with my little jet setter to his big brother,” the size 22 model wrote to accompany a mirror selfie of her and her little man, 4 months, ready to hit the skies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Adds Holliday, 31, “Today is his 18th flight & he is so wonderful. So grateful I’m able to bring him to work with me.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Bowie is a seasoned traveler, and likely used to being by his mom’s side while she multitasks in handling parenting duties and work commitments.

“@helloross keeping me company while I nurse Bowie after taping @hollywoodtodaylive this morning,” Holliday, who also has a 10-year-old son named Rylee, wrote alongside a September photo of herself breastfeeding her son on set.

“#normalizebreastfeeding #effyourbeautystandards #freethenipple,” the mom of two, who shares Bowie with fiancé Nick Holliday, added to the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Meet Supermodel Tess Holliday’s New Bundle of Joy

Aside from his pro skills at traveling, Bowie has been providing his mom with another outlet since his birth: a way to help her beat the Monday blues.

“Mondays are a dread by all, sometimes even the self employed like myself,” Holliday wrote on Instagram in June next to a shot of her sleeping son, shortly after his birth.