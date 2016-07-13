"Working moms come in all shapes, sizes, colors & creeds!" the model and social-media star wrote

When a baby’s gotta eat, a baby’s gotta eat!

On Tuesday, model Tess Holliday shared another breastfeeding photo to Instagram.

In the image, 5-week-old son Bowie Juniper breastfeeds while his mom gets her hair and makeup done for a Pennington’s photoshoot.

“[This photo] reminded me of [Gisele Bündchen‘s] iconic photo breastfeeding on set,” the size 22 model wrote next to the shot, which was taken by her fiancé Nick Holliday.

“Working moms come in all shapes, sizes, colors & creeds!” she continued, with the hashtags, “#normalizebreastfeeding,” “#workingmom” and “#whorunstheworld.”

Nick Holliday

The body-positive Holliday, 31, recently faced criticism for sharing a couple of photos on social media that show her nursing Bowie freely. Her supportive fiancé’s response? To shut the haters down.

“Don’t let anyone make you feel bad about feeding your child, wherever that may be,” Nick wrote next to a black-and-white snap of their son breastfeeding three weeks after he was born. “And for the women out there who can’t breastfeed, don’t let anyone make you feel bad about that either.”

Holliday is no stranger to online criticism concerning her parenting techniques — or her body.

“When people say to me, ‘I can’t tell you’re pregnant,’ I will continue to live unapologetically, to thrive in this body, prove the naysayers wrong & laugh at the ignorance,” she proudly captioned a nude bathroom selfie from May 19 that clearly depicted her 37-week bump.

“It’s also okay to tell someone to f— off when they give you unsolicited advice about what’s ‘best’ for you & your baby,” Holliday advised in the caption for another selfie she took at 32 weeks. “As women, we know what’s best & that’s our business … no one else’s.”