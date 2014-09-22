Terri Seymour Expecting First Child

The Extra correspondent is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, British model Clark Mallon, she announced Monday on the show.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Terri Seymour will soon have an extra special someone in her life.

The Extra correspondent is expecting a baby with her boyfriend of three years, British model Clark Mallon, she announced Monday on the show.

“I’m extremely excited and really happy to say I’m pregnant,” Seymour, who is four months along, told Extra. “Clark and I are going to be a mummy and daddy.”

The couple — who will likely find out the baby’s sex soon — will welcome their first child next year. And although it’s all finally “sinking in now … in a good way,” Mallon says, the pair were shocked when they received the news.

“We were in the car and the doctor called. He was on speaker phone — it was nice because we both got to hear it at the same time — and, of course, I burst into tears. Clark couldn’t believe it,” Seymour recalls. “We were trying to get pregnant.”

But Seymour, 39, and Mallon, 24, aren’t the only ones excited about the upcoming arrival: New dad Simon Cowell is already staking his claim on a big role in the baby’s life.

“His reaction was really sweet, extremely happy for me, then he turned around to me and said, ‘Of course, I obviously have to be the godfather,’ ” the mom-to-be says.

“I was like, ‘Okay,’ and he said, ‘I’m serious.’ It kind of makes sense since I’m [his son] Eric‘s godmother.”

— Anya Leon