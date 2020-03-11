Terri Seymour's Daughter Coco Turns 5 at Frozen-Themed Bash — and Simon Cowell's Son Was a Guest

Image zoom Simon Cowell's son Eric (L) and Terri Seymour's daughter Coco Terri Seymour/Instagram. Inset: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Coco is saying “Let It Go” to age 4!

Terri Seymour‘s daughter turned 5 on Monday, and celebrated alongside family and friends at a Frozen-themed party, which was held — where else? — at an ice rink, and even featured visits from Anna and Elsa themselves.

In photos shared to Seymour’s Instagram Story, the birthday girl could be seen posing with the queens of Arendelle and her mom as she took in the fun festivities. She also shared a hug and some fun on the ice with Eric Philip, the 6-year-old son of Seymour’s ex Simon Cowell, with whom she is still close friends.

A frosty confection made up the centerpiece of the dessert table: a two-tier Frozen cake, topped with Anna and Elsa figurines and a glittery number “5.” A tiny Olaf the snowman completed the pastry, made by Cakes by Claritza.

“Thank you @simoncowell & #LaurenSilverman for the cutest Birthday lunch #balloons and #Cupcakes,” Seymour, 48, wrote on top of a video of Coco and Eric running with balloons, shouting out both Cowell, 60, and his longtime partner Silverman, 42.

Image zoom Terri Seymour's daughter Coco's birthday party

Image zoom Simon Cowell's son Eric (L) and Terri Seymour's daughter Coco Terri Seymour/Instagram

Image zoom Terri Seymour's daughter Coco's birthday cake Terri Seymour/Instagram

Aside from sharing images and videos from her daughter’s special day, Seymour also gave Coco a shout-out in a separate dedicated Instagram post.

“Today our beautiful, sweet Coco turned 5!!” the model and actress captioned a collection of adorable images of the birthday girl that showed her in a variety of dresses, including a tulle-heavy butterfly-esque costume.

“Happy Birthday to our kind, snuggly, funny, smart and curious angel. We love you so very much! 💗🎂🦄🌈💕💕,” Seymour concluded her tribute.

Image zoom Terri Seymour's daughter Coco's birthday party Terri Seymour/Instagram

Image zoom Terri Seymour's daughter Coco Terri Seymour/Instagram

Coco and Eric are longtime friends, and have even vacationed together in the past. Cowell even spoke to Extra in August 2017 about a sun-soaked trip they had all taken together recently.

“Mexico was amazing,” said the America’s Got Talent judge. “Coco’s great. The two of them together — they are hilarious.”

Amicable exes Cowell and Seymour — who dated for six years before splitting in 2008 — get together often with their kids, who are longtime playmates.

“It was perfect timing with his son Eric being so young and he hoped I would have a baby girl so he could set her up with Eric and they could date,” Seymour said during her pregnancy in September 2014.