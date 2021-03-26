Terri Irwin Says Late Husband Steve Would Be 'Beyond Proud' of New Mom Bindi in Emotional Message

Terri Irwin is beyond proud of her family's next generation.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 56, congratulated her daughter Bindi and her son-in-law Chandler Powell on welcoming their first baby, daughter Grace Warrior Irwin, writing on Twitter Friday that her late husband Steve would have been "beyond proud" of them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Love is not a big enough word," says Terri. "My heart is so incredibly happy. And I know that Steve would be beyond proud."

She added, "Grace is the next generation to continue his mission and message of conservation. She chose her parents wisely. Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever!"

"We love you beyond words," Bindi, 22, replied to her mom.

Steve, a.k.a. the Crocodile Hunter, was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44. Steve and Terri share son Robert, 17, in addition to Bindi.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Last month, Bindi explained to The Bump why Terri chose her grandmother nickname to be Bunny.

"My extraordinary mama is my best friend and I know that she is going to be such an amazing grandmother," she said at the time. "We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link. We decided that she's going to be called 'Bunny.' "

"When she was growing up in Oregon her neighbor down the street was always called 'Bunny.' It only just dawned on us that it wasn't her name but rather what everyone called her since she was a grandmother figure to the entire neighborhood," she added.

Bindi Irwin, Steve Irwin Image zoom Steve and Terri Irwin with a young Bindi in 2002 | Credit: Newspix/Getty Images

On Friday morning, Bindi shared details about welcoming her baby girl in a loving Instagram post, featuring a photo of her and Chandler holding little Grace and another of a baby blue onesie with a koala bear on the front.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s," she explained in her heartfelt caption.