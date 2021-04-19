Terri Irwin Introduces Granddaughter Grace to Chickens at Australia Zoo: 'Most Wonderful Moment'
Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed daughter Grace Warrior on March 25
Bindi Irwin's baby girl is already getting acquainted with some special animal friends.
On Sunday, Terri Irwin introduced her 3-week-old granddaughter Grace Warrior to two chickens at the Irwin family's Australia Zoo in an adorable snapshot shared on Twitter.
"Introducing Grace to some of the animals living in her backyard @AustraliaZoo," Terri, 56, captioned the photo, which featured her cradling baby Grace while kneeling beside the chickens.
Bindi, who welcomed Grace on March 25 with husband Chandler Powell, retweeted her mom's sweet post on her own Twitter account and wrote, "The most wonderful moment" with a yellow heart emoji.
Days before Grace met the chickens, the Australia Zoo shared an adorable photo on Instagram of the baby girl dressed in a onesie adorned with a wombat.
"Grace is already settling into life at #AustraliaZoo and she's doing it in style! How cute is her wombat onesie?! You can check out the entire Baby Wildlife Warrior range and support conservation by visiting shop.australiazoo.com.au 💕." the caption on the post read.
"Our beautiful girl," Bindi, 22, commented.
Bindi announced the birth of her first child on March 26 and shared the emotional meaning behind Grace's name and how it honors her late father Steve, who was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.
"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," the new mom wrote on Instagram. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."
Bindi continued, "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."