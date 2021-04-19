Terri Irwin Introduces Granddaughter Grace to Chickens at Australia Zoo: 'Most Wonderful Moment'

Bindi Irwin's baby girl is already getting acquainted with some special animal friends.

On Sunday, Terri Irwin introduced her 3-week-old granddaughter Grace Warrior to two chickens at the Irwin family's Australia Zoo in an adorable snapshot shared on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Introducing Grace to some of the animals living in her backyard @AustraliaZoo," Terri, 56, captioned the photo, which featured her cradling baby Grace while kneeling beside the chickens.

Bindi, who welcomed Grace on March 25 with husband Chandler Powell, retweeted her mom's sweet post on her own Twitter account and wrote, "The most wonderful moment" with a yellow heart emoji.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

terri irwin with baby Terri Irwin and baby Grace | Credit: terri irwin/ twitter

Days before Grace met the chickens, the Australia Zoo shared an adorable photo on Instagram of the baby girl dressed in a onesie adorned with a wombat.

"Grace is already settling into life at #AustraliaZoo and she's doing it in style! How cute is her wombat onesie?! You can check out the entire Baby Wildlife Warrior range and support conservation by visiting shop.australiazoo.com.au 💕." the caption on the post read.

"Our beautiful girl," Bindi, 22, commented.

Bindi Irwin's Daughter Bindi Irwin's Daughter | Credit: Australia Zoo/Instagram; JC Olivera/WireImage

Chandler Powell, Bindi Sue Irwin Chandler Powell, Bindi Sue Irwin | Credit: Chandler Powell/Instagram

Bindi announced the birth of her first child on March 26 and shared the emotional meaning behind Grace's name and how it honors her late father Steve, who was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," the new mom wrote on Instagram. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."