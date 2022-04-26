Terri Irwin Says Granddaughter Grace Has a 'Beautiful Old Soul' as She Shares Precious New Photo

Terri Irwin is sharing her love for her adorable granddaughter Grace Warrior.

On Tuesday, the 57-year-old posted a precious black-and-white photo of Grace, 13 months, on Twitter, in which the little girl adorably looks into the camera with widened eyes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the shot, Grace, who bears a striking resemblance to her dad Chandler Powell in the picture, sits up tall at a table and crosses her hands over one another.

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. A beautiful old soul resides within this perfect tiny human," writes Terri.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, mom Bindi Irwin shared a sweet photo with her daughter as the infant met the family's cockatoo, named Occa.

In the adorable snap, Grace smiles as she gazes at the bird beside her mom and grandma Terri. Bindi raved about her daughter twinning with her and Steve Irwin, also including throwback photos of herself and her late father posing with Occa.

"Family forever. 💛 These photographs brought me to tears," Bindi captioned the post. "Grace spending time with sweet Occa who we rescued over 20 years ago. Every time he talks to her, she beams with happiness."

Over the past year, Bindi has often shared photos of Grace spending time with the animals at the family's zoo. Prior to giving birth to Grace, Bindi told Entertainment Tonight that her father likely would have been a loving grandfather.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," the Crikey! It's the Irwins star said. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect."