Terri Irwin Calls Daughter Bindi a 'Beautiful' Mom: 'Grace Is So Blessed to Have All Your Love'

Terri Irwin has so much joy watching Bindi Irwin as a mother!

On Wednesday, the proud grandmother, 57, took a moment to praise her 23-year-old daughter as she shared a sweet and smiley photo of Bindi cuddling her 5-month-old baby girl, Grace Warrior.

"Bindi, you are a beautiful mama," Terri tweeted. "Grace is so blessed to have all your love. Always. Even when she wakes up at 2am."

Bindi later replied to her mom's heartfelt message, writing, "Thank you so much. I hope to be even half the extraordinary mama you are. I love you so much."

Terri has already formed a special bond with her first grandchild. Last month, she posted a touching snapshot of the infant fast asleep on her chest.

"Snuggle time with beautiful Grace Warrior at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve," she captioned the picture. "All the love."

"Absolutely beautiful. Best Bunny. We love you so very much," Bindi commented, revealing Grace's future nickname for Terri.

Prior to her baby girl's arrival, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star revealed to The Bump why Terri decided to go by that name.

"My extraordinary mama is my best friend and I know that she is going to be such an amazing grandmother," Bindi said at the time. "We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link. We decided that she's going to be called 'Bunny.'"

"When she was growing up in Oregon her neighbor down the street was always called 'Bunny.' It only just dawned on us that it wasn't her name, but rather what everyone called her since she was a grandmother figure to the entire neighborhood," she added.

Bindi and husband Chandler Powell welcomed baby Grace into the world on March 25, one year after the two tied the knot.

In June, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about adjusting to parenthood for the first time.

"When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," Bindi said. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."