Meet the future heir of Terrence Howard‘s empire.

The actor introduced his fourth child, son Qirin Love, by sharing a sweet snapshot of the two sleeping together on Twitter Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“A mythical ½ dragon ½ lion who glides above the land so as not to harm even a blade of grass… meet Qirin Love!” Howard, 46, Tweeted of his son’s name along with the photo of his bundled up newborn.

Prior to his baby boy making his digital debut, the Empire star teased his followers with the possibility of a picture. “Who would like to see a pic of Qirin Love?” he wrote hours before posting the father-son photo.

Image zoom



Courtesy Terrence Howard





Howard — already dad to Heaven, 17, Hunter, 19, and Aubrey, 21 — welcomed his first child with wife Mira in May.

“He’s beautiful and strong and a whirlwind and my wife is so happy,” he recently told Access Hollywood.