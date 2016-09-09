"The one that needs us the most becomes our favorite," Terrence Howard explains of his current favoritism toward his children

Robert Tannenbaum/Disney-ABC Home Entertainment

Sounds like Terrence Howard‘s older son Qirin Love has some competition!

The Empire star stopped by Live with Kelly on Friday, telling Kelly Ripa and co-host for the day Anderson Cooper that being a dad to two little boys has been a whole new experience.

“He’s changed my life,” says Howard, 47, of his son Hero, whom he welcomed with wife Mira Pak in August. “He’s my everything. He’s my new favorite.”

The new dad clarifies the meaning behind his favoritism as one that’s strictly needs-based.

“You know, we do have favorites as parents! The one that needs us the most becomes our favorite,” he explains.

The Oscar-nominated actor has five children total, including Hero and 16-month-old Qirin, as well as daughters Heaven and Aubrey and son Hunter from a previous marriage.

Howard, who starred in the Fox series Wayward Pines, is also a proud grandfather of two. And while he doesn’t note which of his grandchildren is his “favorite,” he does share that they have an adorable nickname for his younger two sons.

“I’ve got a 4-year-old granddaughter and I’ve got a 2-year-old grandson, and they call Hero and Qirin ‘Baby Uncle,’ ” he says.