Teri Hatcher Reveals She Had a Miscarriage in Her 40s While Trying for Second Baby via Sperm Donor

Teri Hatcher says she had a miscarriage while trying for a second child.

While guest-hosting E! News' Daily Pop

The Desperate Housewives alum, 57, revealed that she experienced the miscarriage while pregnant in her early 40s while guest-hosting E! News' Daily Pop with Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on Thursday.

The discussion began when Love brought up the subject of sperm donors during a conversation about Ginnifer Goodwin's offer to donate her husband Josh Dallas' sperm to a close friend.

Hatcher, who shares daughter Emerson, 24, with ex-husband Jon Tenney, said she tried the method herself, but that it "didn't work out for me."

"I tried to have a second child by myself and I went through that, got a sperm donor. I actually had a miscarriage, unfortunately," she said on Thursday's show.

That said, Hatcher told her fellow guest hosts that having a baby via a sperm donor "can be done," and can actually be rather "fun."

"Because you pick out literally, 'Do they wear glasses? Did they have acne? How tall?'" she explained. "It's very interesting when you think about it that way."

During the conversion, Hatcher said she wasn't planning on sharing the story on the show. "I mean, who knew I was going to say that story today," she quipped, "but I just did!"

Hatcher is currently single, having divorced Tenney, 60, in 2003. In 2019, the Lois & Clark star told PEOPLE that she was happy after being single for an extended period of time.

"There is a difference between being lonely and being alone," the actress said at the time. "I have been single for a very long time but there is nothing lonely about my life. I want to remove the stigma of that."