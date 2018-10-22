Teresa Palmer is pregnant!

The Hacksaw Ridge actress and husband Mark Webber are expecting their third child together, she shared on Instagram over the weekend.

In the stunning photograph posted by Palmer, 32, she is cradling her baby bump on the beach, with a gorgeous sunset over the ocean in the background.

“Thank you for all the beautiful messages 💛 we are overjoyed but mostly very grateful,” the mom-to-be captioned the announcement, revealing in the comments that she is due in April.

Webber — who shares sons Forest Sage, 22 months, and Bodhi Rain, 4½, with Palmer and is also dad to a 10-year-old son named Isaac — further divulged that the baby on the way would be the couple’s first daughter.

“Can’t wait to meet my girl … ” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white snapshot of Palmer on the beach and three kids playing in the waves behind her.

Two months before welcoming Bodhi in February 2014, Palmer and actor/director Webber married in Mexico, where the bride wore a custom lace Pallas Couture gown that showed off her growing belly.

“I always thought I wouldn’t want to be pregnant at my wedding,” Palmer told Who magazine. “But I love it. It’s beautiful to know our baby was there with us. And I’ve never really been that traditional.”

The couple then welcomed son Forest in December 2016, when the Australian Warm Bodies actress captioned a family photo, “Our sweet littlest love is here. … Our hearts are so full and blessed, he is perfect.”

Webber, 38, told Who magazine following the nuptials that the pair knew they wanted to get married right after connecting over Twitter and beginning to date.

“We just exploded from the moment we met,” he said. “We planned on having a child and getting married — those were the top two things — and we got right to it.”