Baby on the Way for Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber

The Australian actress, 30, took to Instagram Friday to make her big announcement, sharing an adorable shot of Webber and their 2-year-old son Bodhi Rain making kissing faces at her bared baby belly.

“And just like that my heart grew bigger,” read the caption, accompanied by a baby emoji. “Welcoming baby number 2 in to the family. Can’t believe our little Bodhi is going to be a big brother!”

Teresa Palmer/Instagram

Webber also shared a photo on Instagram announcing the exciting news, adding the caption, “There’s a baby in there” alongside a heart emoji. The shot depicted his wife in the water, showing off her baby belly in a bikini while sporting red sunglasses.

Palmer, who also starred in the 2015 remake of Point Break, wed actor and director Webber in Mexico in 2013. The twosome also celebrated with a separate Christian ceremony in California.

“What an incredible feeling to look at a picture of your love and get washed over with feelings of pure joy, hope, excitement, inspiration and unconditional love,” Webber, 35, told Who magazine of his then-pregnant-with-Bodhi wife in 2013.

Devoted husband Webber, who also has an 8-year-old son named Isaac from a previous relationship, thanked Palmer at the time for “showing me that true love exists and that I’m worthy of that love … Sharing and living life with you by my side = blissed out peace.”