Pregnant Teresa Palmer Reflects on Breastfeeding for Past 7½ Years Straight: 'Some Days It's a Lot'

"Women should be celebrated for however they feed their babies, free from judgment," Teresa Palmer says

Teresa Palmer has years of breastfeeding experience.

The A Discovery of Witches star, 35, is currently pregnant with her fourth baby, and in a recent Instagram post, she gets candid about breastfeeding consistently for seven and a half years since her first child, son Bodhi Rain, arrived in February 2014. Palmer also shares son Forest Sage, 4½, and daughter Poet Lake, 2, with husband Mark Webber.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today is day 2728 of breastfeeding straight," she wrote Tuesday, sharing a gallery of photos feeding her kids. "I have nursed since Feb 17th 2014 when my first son was born. I nursed him in to toddlerhood through the pregnancy of my 2nd son, embarked on a tandem nursing journey for a year. I then continued nursing my 2nd son through the pregnancy of my daughter, in to my second tandem nursing journey."

"I'm now still nursing my daughter through this pregnancy and will jump in to my third tandem nursing experience in a matter of weeks," adds Palmer.

"Some days it's a lot, I'm utterly exhausted and just want my body back," the Lights Out actress admits, adding, "other days I sit in a place of deep gratitude as I cherish and honour this experience with my babes."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Palmer acknowledges that she is "privileged enough to have the choice to breastfeed, not everyone is afforded that," explaining that "for some it comes easier than others."

"I know many many women who tried to nurse and couldn't without it affecting their mental health and well-being. Women should be celebrated for however they feed their babies, free from judgement," she continues.

Teresa Palmer Teresa Palmer in October 2016 | Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty

The actress recalls a moment two years ago when she says she was nursing her daughter, then 6 weeks old, when a man hurled "verbal abuse" at her while she sat on a bench. Palmer says of that situation, "If that had happened in those first wobbly weeks of being a new mum, trying to establish a latch with my son and finding my feet with parenting, that experience would have profoundly impacted me.⁣"

⁣

"I hope that other women who are wanting to breastfeed and have the opportunity to, can do so without fear of people judging them," she continues. "It's incredible to think that these debates and harmful conversations are STILL going on. Let's hope we are moving towards change in this area. For anyone struggling with any of it, I see you and I can only hope that you have enough people in your orbit offering you unconditional encouragement."