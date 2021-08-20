Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber Welcome Baby Daughter Prairie Moon: 'Little Magic Moon'

Teresa Palmer's new addition has arrived!

The A Discovery of Witches star, 35, welcomed her fourth child with husband Mark Webber, daughter Prairie Moon Palmer, on Aug. 17, she announced on Instagram Thursday. The couple share daughter Poet Lake, 2, and sons Forest Sage, 4, and Bodhi Rain, 7. Webber is also dad to son Isaac, 13, from a previous relationship.

Palmer shared the news with a series of adorable photos of the family cuddled up with the newborn. One snap shows the sleeping newborn with butterfly wings on her back, followed by a black and white image of the baby girl lying next to a sign that says "Earth Side."

"Introducing our daughter, Prairie Moon Palmer, who was born just as the sun rose on Tuesday morning, 17th August, surrounded by her siblings who are absolutely enamoured with her. A little magic moon for our family 🌙☀️✨ ~ 17*12*12*17," the actress captioned the post, which includes the dates her four children were born.

Webber also posted a photo of the new baby, writing "My heart has grown 5 times bigger. Welcome to the world my little magic Prairie Moon." The intimate image features the proud dad holding his daughter, and revealing a tiny tattoo of her name with a crescent moon behind his ear.

Teresa Palmer; Mark Webber Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actor and director, 41, also posted a photo holding Palmer while she was in labor.

"If birthing were a sport, my wife would be a pro," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Grateful for a serene home water birth for my new little girl, Prairie Moon."

Earlier this year, Palmer debuted the book The Zen Mama Guide to Finding Your Rhythm in Pregnancy, Birth, and Beyond, which she co-wrote with friend and fellow actress Sarah Wright Olsen, who has three kids. In the text, Palmer opened up about having a miscarriage six years ago.

"I had been through a pregnancy loss in 2015, and I remember that one of the saddest parts of it was that the pregnancy books that I had got out again for the second time and I was excitedly reading through, I suddenly felt kicked out of the club, because I lost my baby," she told PEOPLE in April. "In these pregnancy books, there was nothing about pregnancy loss. I just sheepishly put away all my pregnancy books again."

"We want women to pick up this book and read it and feel so included in the process. If they're reading this book and they suffer pregnancy loss, they don't have to put this book away," she added. "They can continue reading this book. If they're struggling with infertility, they can continue reading this book. You hear pregnancy loss and you think of one particular thing, but there are so many specific types of loss. We just wanted to dedicate that time to writing about all of it."

Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber Credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The actress has also spoken about her disordered relationship with food and how motherhood "liberated" her. Last summer, the Warm Bodies actress revealed on the Mamamia Me Before You podcast that she has suffered from the eating disorder orthorexia, which according to the National Eating Disorder Association is "an obsession with proper or 'healthful' eating."

Having children "healed" her relationship with food, she explained.

"My body just blossomed and I had this big belly and I could feel life within me, and it was just incredible seeing what my body could do," she said of pregnancy. "I was getting stretch marks on my boobs and cellulite all over my bum and the backs of my thighs."

"I was finally liberated from these judgments that I had surrounding my body, which I realized had existed since I was ... a teenager," Palmer said. "Since being a mum, I've embraced it all. The lumps and the bumps and the stretch marks. ... It's a map of my journey of bringing my babies into the world."