Teresa Palmer Expecting Her Fourth Child: 'Best Kind of Birthday Present'

Teresa Palmer is going to be a mom again!

On Friday, the actress celebrated her 35th birthday and announced she is expecting another baby with her husband Mark Webber.

The Australian star posted a series of photos to Instagram in which she is cuddling on a bed with her three children — Poet Lake, 1, and sons Forest Sage, 4, and Bodhi Rain, 7 — and showing off her growing baby bump.

Webber is also dad to son Isaac, 11, from a previous relationship.

"35 years ago right around now I was born in sunny Adelaide. Today I am thinking of my mothers transition to motherhood and feel grateful to her for all she has done for me," the Warm Bodies actress wrote.

"I celebrate her, a healthy full life & the miracle of birth. Reflecting on this surrounded by my darling babies, including our newest little love 🌙🤰💫," she continued.

Palmer also added the hashtags, "we have so many children" and "the best kind of birthday present."

Many of Palmer's famous friends commented on the post to congratulate her on the new addition. "Happy Birthday Beautiful and congratulations 😍," Rumer Willis wrote.

Fellow Australian actress Claire Holt added, "Happy Birthday!! So excited for you guys 😍😍😍😍."

"Aww congratulations!! ❤️❤️❤️ !! And Happy birthday 🎂❤️🎂 to you gorgeous and love to your beautiful growing family !! Xxx," Rachael Carpani replied.

Palmer recently opened up about her disordered relationship with food — and how motherhood "liberated" her.

This summer, she revealed on the Mamamia Me Before You podcast that she has suffered from the eating disorder orthorexia, which according to the National Eating Disorder Association is "an obsession with proper or 'healthful' eating."

The Hacksaw Ridge actress said that having children "healed" her relationship with food.

"My body just blossomed and I had this big belly and I could feel life within me, and it was just incredible seeing what my body could do," she said of pregnancy. "I was getting stretch marks on my boobs and cellulite all over my bum and the backs of my thighs."