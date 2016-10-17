A pregnant Teresa Palmer stuns in red at the Australian premiere of her new film Hacksaw Ridge

She’s got the glow!

On Sunday, Teresa Palmer hit the red carpet for the Australian premiere of her war film Hacksaw Ridge. The mom-to-be donned a beautiful red floor-length gown with a belt placed just above her growing baby belly as she was joined by the film’s director Mel Gibson for some photo ops.

Palmer, 30, is due in early December with her second child — a boy, according to her Instagram profile — with husband Mark Webber. The twosome are already parents to son Bodhi Rain, 2½.

The Australian actress, known for her appearances in films like Warm Bodies and I Am Number Four, announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in May, with a photo of her barely-there baby belly being admired by her husband and son.

“And just like that my heart grew bigger,” read the photo’s caption, accompanied by a baby emoji. “Welcoming baby number 2 in to the family. Can’t believe our little Bodhi is going to be a big brother!”

“There’s a baby in there,” added Webber, whom Palmer married in December 2013, next to a photo of the mom-to-be in a bikini and sunglasses, wading in the ocean.