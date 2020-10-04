Teresa and Joe Giudice's Daughter Gabriella Turns 16: 'I'm So Lucky to Be Your Mom'

Happy Birthday, Gabriella!

On Sunday, Teresa and Joe Giudice's second eldest daughter celebrated her 16th birthday, and both parents made sure to mark the milestone with sweet tributes on social media.

"I’m so lucky to be your mom...Happy Sweet 16th Birthday 🎂beautiful!" the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, shared alongside a photo of herself with Gabriella from her Sweet 16 birthday party.

The mom of four later shared another post of just Gabriella, captioned, "Happy Sweet 16 Birthday Gabriella! ❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤."

On Saturday, the Bravo star threw her daughter a sweet 16 party to ring in the birthday, and also shared a video from the soirée where everyone in attendance wore prom-like dresses and suits.

"You looked so absolutely beautiful last night celebrating & I’m in awe of you everyday. You are so smart, kind, funny & dedicated to school and soccer, I can’t wait to see the great things you do in the future!" Teresa wrote alongside the video.

Joe, who remains in Italy, also celebrated his daughter, posting two video montages of baby photos of Gabriella, as well as a sweet note from "Daddy."

"How can it be possible that you are sixteen years old? You were born with a smile on your face. You were born fierce, unbreakable, and a leader. I'm so proud what a beautiful, confident, smart, athletic, and most of all how caring you are. You shine in everything you do. Your sisters all look up to you," the father of four wrote.

The proud dad continued, "Gabriella always know how thankful and incredibly proud I am of you. I know I have been hard on you at times. I set high expectations that you sometimes feel are impossible to reach. You never ever disappointed us. We set those expectations because we want you to achieve everything you have ever wanted. I want all of your greatest dreams to come true. You deserve the absolute best that life has to offer. you helped mommy and me with your sisters so much and still do."

He then told his daughter that he wants her to "be confident always," even is she makes mistakes. "You have probably taught me more than I think I’ve taught you. You’ve taught me patie [sic]. You taught us never ever be late!!!! I admire your strength in everything we endured. You keep moving forward, never letting s--- drag you down," Joe said.

"I hope your birthday is everything you dreamed it could be," he ended his note."Remember how loved you are. You are my sweet baby, your [sic] daddy’s little girl, your sister’s heroes. Happy Sweet 16 baby girl!