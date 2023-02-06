Teresa Giudice's Blended Family Gets Together for Daughter Milania's 17th Birthday — See Photos!

Teresa Giudice is celebrating as daughter Milania takes one step closer to adulthood

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on February 6, 2023 02:18 PM
https://www.instagram.com/stories/teresagiudice/3031698224730257200/. TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram
Photo: TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram

Teresa Giudice has another daughter approaching adulthood.

On Sunday, the mom of four, 50, celebrated her second youngest, Milania, on her 17th birthday. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her blended family got together to celebrate the teen with balloons and birthday cake in a classic family gathering.

"Happy 17th Birthday my beautiful MILANIA 🎂🥰🎁🎉🎈🎊❤️ I Lovvvvvve to the moon 🌙 & back ❤️," she captioned the two photos she posted, which show Giudice posing next to her daughter in front of her cake and kissing her on the cheek in her second photo.

In another photo shared on her Instagram Story, the mother and daughter are joined by Milania's sisters, Audriana, 14, Gabriella, 19, and Gia, 22, as well as husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas and his older son, Nicholas, 21.

Last month, the family celebrated Gia on her 22nd birthday.

"I hope your special day is as special as you!" Giudice wrote of her eldest daughter, captioning a post that included a video of Gia holding a sparkler and a sweet mother-daughter photo of the two snapped while the pair wore complementary long white dresses with thigh-high slits during a night out on the beach.

"Nothing lights up my world more than you!" the mother of four continued. "Wishing my sweetheart, a very happy birthday. May all your wishes come true today and every day, Love you Mommy ❤️❤️."

The reality star shares all four of her daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Cartier Bracelets for Christmas. https://www.instagram.com/p/CmlJ6xgOZQ4/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D.
TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram

Last season of RHONJ, Gia and Teresa even shared a sweet mother-daughter moment while cleaning out their closets before they moved in with Teresa's new husband.

"Moving is going to be very sad," Gia said to her mom at the time. "It's not like we're like, 'Yay, we're so happy to leave! Like, no."

"It's sad because this is the house you grew up in," Teresa pointed out.

In a confessional, Gia explained that leaving their house also meant closing the chapter of their lives that included dad Joe, who was deported from the U.S. in 2019 after serving 41 months in jail for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud.

"I'm very upset about selling my childhood home. That's the last thing of my dad that we have physically in the United States," the college student explained. "So the last piece of him is not gonna be ours anymore."

