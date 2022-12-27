Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Reveal How They Make Life as a Blended Family of 8 Work

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas tell PEOPLE that their children — Giudice's four daughters and Ruelas' two sons — have embraced their new blended family life

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for nearly five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 11:54 AM
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas
Teresa Giudice, Louie Ruelas and their kids. Photo: Jenna Russo, Silent Capture Photography & Videography, @silentcapturephoto

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas knew that to make their dreams come true, their kids had to be happy, too.

Speaking with PEOPLE about their exciting year and what's ahead in 2023, the Real Housewives of New Jersey couple shared some of the ways they make their blended family of eight work on a day-to-day basis.

The cookbook author, 50, says that she and her marketing exec husband try to balance letting their kids have their own lives with the time they spend together as a family.

"Monday through Thursday we always try to make home-cooked meals 'cause the kids love it, and then on the weekends, we do our own thing," Giudice tells PEOPLE. "Then Sundays of course we always do it together as a family."

Giudice is mom to daughters Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, Gabriella, 18, and Gia, 21, who she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Ruelas, who is dad to sons Louie Jr., 19, and Nicholas, 21, notes that both his and Teresa's kids were eager to bring their families together.

"The kids wanted it, too," says Ruelas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> and Louie Ruelas
Teresa Giudice, Louie Ruelas and their kids. Jenna Russo, Silent Capture Photography & Videography, @silentcapturephoto

"The girls embrace Louie, and it's beautiful," Teresa adds. "Little Louie hangs out with the girls all the time, they go out together. I treat him like he's my own, and of course, Nicholas, too."

Teresa continues, "Every time Nicholas leaves, he always says, 'When am I coming back?' He always wants to know ... The girls have embraced Nicholas. They let Nicholas hang out with them, with their friends when they're all hanging out at the house."

The RHONJ star says it was important to her that her relationship with Ruelas modeled a strong union for her daughters.

"You used to tell me in the beginning, 'I want my daughters to come back to me, telling me that they want to be with a guy like you. That's what I'd love my daughters to say,'" Ruelas recalls to Teresa.

"Over time, your daughters have all come to me, have told me, 'I want to be with a man like you.' And when their boyfriends are in the house, they're like, 'What do you think of this guy?'"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> and Louie Ruelas
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas. Jenna Russo, Silent Capture Photography & Videography, @silentcapturephoto

Coming into a family with four daughters as a stepfather, it's been important to Ruelas to have his own bond with Teresa's daughters.

"I always tell them, 'I'm not your dad, because your dad's your dad. Your dad can reprimand you. I'm that guy you call at 1:00 in the morning if you have an issue. I'm your friend. I'm here for you' and we found our way from there. My son's found his way there with [Teresa]."

Teresa says that Ruelas and her ex-husband have found common ground in making the girls happy.

"Joe [Giudice] almost came on vacation with us just now. It just didn't work out for some technicalities and stuff like that," Ruelas says.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> and Louie Ruelas
Teresa Giudice. Jenna Russo, Silent Capture Photography & Videography, @silentcapturephoto

"He invited him to come with us for New Year's Eve. He did it for the girls," Teresa shares. "Same thing with me, I wanted everything to be good with his ex-wife for Louie and Nicholas."

For both Teresa and Ruelas, the way that everyone has come together has allowed them to really enjoy their romance and the life they're building together.

"It's so crazy how it's everything I've ever wanted. I always say that and more, because what I have with him is what I have always wanted and more," Teresa raves of Ruelas. "He surprises me every day. I love how we communicate."

Teresa continues, "The way he is with my daughters, the father he is to his sons, it's just everything. He helps me cook in the kitchen. He helps me around the house. We do everything together."

Related Articles
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas
Teresa Giudice on Hitting a 'Wow Factor' in 2022, from Her Fairy Tale Wedding to Finding Acceptance
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice honeymoon
Teresa Giudice Wears $620 Fendi Logo Swimsuit on Romantic Greece Honeymoon with Luis Ruelas 
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'RHONJ' 's Teresa Giudice Is 'Grateful' Ahead of First Christmas with Husband Luis Ruelas
TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Cartier Bracelets for Christmas. https://www.instagram.com/p/CmlJ6xgOZQ4/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D.; https://www.tiktok.com/@milaniagiudice321/video/7181214170531056942?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7181214170531056942 TERESA GIUDICE/Tiktok . Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Cartier Bracelets for Christmas.
Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife Teresa Giudice's 4 Daughters Extravagant Cartier Bracelets for Christmas
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : See How Melissa and Joe Gorga Hit a Breaking Point That Led to Skipping Teresa Giudice's Wedding
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Melissa Gorga Reveals There Have Been 'a Lot of Inconsistencies' amid Feud with Teresa Giudice
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga
Luis Ruelas Calls Teresa Giudice's Brother Joe Gorga 'a Good Human,' Says They Got 'Vulnerable' Before Feud
Teresa Giudice wedding
Teresa Giudice Reveals Favorite Memory from New Jersey Wedding to Luis Ruelas: 'It Was Surreal'
Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas Joe Gorga announces New Stand Up Comedy Tour at Caroline's on Broadway, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2021
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Celebrate Their First Thanksgiving as Newlyweds with Her 4 Daughters
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Teresa Giudice, Louie Ruelas -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice Reveals She and Husband Luis Ruelas Did Not Sign a Prenup Before Marrying
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Wedding Special Sneak Peek Shows at BravoCon
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice
Teresa Giudice Says Husband Luis Ruelas Reached Out to Her Ex Joe Giudice to Get Dinner: 'He's a Gem'
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice
Teresa Giudice Says Co-Parenting with Ex Joe Giudice Has Been 'Great': 'My Kids Are Really Happy'
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' 's Melissa Gorga Is 'Done' with Teresa Giudice: 'I Got off the Roller Coaster'
Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Relationship Timeline
EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Giudice and new husband Luis enjoy the last days of their honeymoon with close friends Jill Zarin and her husband Bobby, Capri, Italy. Pictured: Teresa Giudice,Luis Ruelas,Jill Zarin,Bobby Zarin Ref: SPL5334976 260822 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Meet up With Jill Zarin and Boyfriend Gary Brody on Italian Honeymoon