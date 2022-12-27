Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Reveal How They Make Life as a Blended Family of 8 Work

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas knew that to make their dreams come true, their kids had to be happy, too.

Speaking with PEOPLE about their exciting year and what's ahead in 2023, the Real Housewives of New Jersey couple shared some of the ways they make their blended family of eight work on a day-to-day basis.

The cookbook author, 50, says that she and her marketing exec husband try to balance letting their kids have their own lives with the time they spend together as a family.

"Monday through Thursday we always try to make home-cooked meals 'cause the kids love it, and then on the weekends, we do our own thing," Giudice tells PEOPLE. "Then Sundays of course we always do it together as a family."

Giudice is mom to daughters Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, Gabriella, 18, and Gia, 21, who she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Ruelas, who is dad to sons Louie Jr., 19, and Nicholas, 21, notes that both his and Teresa's kids were eager to bring their families together.

"The kids wanted it, too," says Ruelas.

"The girls embrace Louie, and it's beautiful," Teresa adds. "Little Louie hangs out with the girls all the time, they go out together. I treat him like he's my own, and of course, Nicholas, too."

Teresa continues, "Every time Nicholas leaves, he always says, 'When am I coming back?' He always wants to know ... The girls have embraced Nicholas. They let Nicholas hang out with them, with their friends when they're all hanging out at the house."

The RHONJ star says it was important to her that her relationship with Ruelas modeled a strong union for her daughters.

"You used to tell me in the beginning, 'I want my daughters to come back to me, telling me that they want to be with a guy like you. That's what I'd love my daughters to say,'" Ruelas recalls to Teresa.

"Over time, your daughters have all come to me, have told me, 'I want to be with a man like you.' And when their boyfriends are in the house, they're like, 'What do you think of this guy?'"

Coming into a family with four daughters as a stepfather, it's been important to Ruelas to have his own bond with Teresa's daughters.

"I always tell them, 'I'm not your dad, because your dad's your dad. Your dad can reprimand you. I'm that guy you call at 1:00 in the morning if you have an issue. I'm your friend. I'm here for you' and we found our way from there. My son's found his way there with [Teresa]."

Teresa says that Ruelas and her ex-husband have found common ground in making the girls happy.

"Joe [Giudice] almost came on vacation with us just now. It just didn't work out for some technicalities and stuff like that," Ruelas says.

"He invited him to come with us for New Year's Eve. He did it for the girls," Teresa shares. "Same thing with me, I wanted everything to be good with his ex-wife for Louie and Nicholas."

For both Teresa and Ruelas, the way that everyone has come together has allowed them to really enjoy their romance and the life they're building together.

"It's so crazy how it's everything I've ever wanted. I always say that and more, because what I have with him is what I have always wanted and more," Teresa raves of Ruelas. "He surprises me every day. I love how we communicate."

Teresa continues, "The way he is with my daughters, the father he is to his sons, it's just everything. He helps me cook in the kitchen. He helps me around the house. We do everything together."