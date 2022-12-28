Teresa Giudice Shares Ways Her Daughters Show They'll 'Always Take Care' of Stepdad Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice wants her husband to know he's well taken care of in their new blended family.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, opened up about how her four daughters help take care of her and each other, and how that now extends to husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas and his family.

"I told [Louie], [the girls are] going to always be by him when he gets old. They're going to always care for him," Giudice tells PEOPLE.

Ruelas then shared the sweet story of how 18-year-old Gabriela was recently checking up on him while her mom was out of town.

"The last two weeks, Teresa's out, and I'm home. So, she comes up to me. She's like, 'Are you hungry?' I'm like, 'No, babe, why? Why are you asking?' " he recalls. "She goes, 'Mom told me that when she's not here to make sure you're okay.'"

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas.

Ruelas says he then asked Gabriela more about her mom's instructions and was touched at how she took them to heart.

"She's like, 'Mom told me if you're hungry, I make you a sandwich, something like that.' I'm like, 'Oh my God,'" he continues. "I grabbed her arm. I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's so sweet of you,' because she basically told the girls like, 'When I'm not here, you make sure you take care of him.'"

Giudice — who is also mom to Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, and Gia, 21 — explains, "My point is, yeah, the girls are always going to take care of him."

"He doesn't have girls. Usually, boys get old and leave you, because I learned that with my brother ... but girls always stay with you, and so I said to him, 'You'll see. Our girls are going to be with us all the time,' " she adds.

Teresa Giudice , Louie Ruelas and their kids.

Ruelas, who is dad to sons Louie Jr., 19, and Nicholas, 21, notes that both his and Giudice's kids were eager to bring their families together.

"The kids wanted it, too," says Ruelas.

"The girls embrace Louie, and it's beautiful," Giudice adds. "Little Louie hangs out with the girls all the time, they go out together. I treat him like he's my own, and of course, Nicholas, too."

The RHONJ star, who shares her daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice, says it was important to her that her relationship with Ruelas modeled a strong union for her daughters.

"You used to tell me in the beginning, 'I want my daughters to come back to me, telling me that they want to be with a guy like you. That's what I'd love my daughters to say,'" Ruelas recalls to Giudice.

"Over time, your daughters have all come to me, have told me, 'I want to be with a man like you.' And when their boyfriends are in the house, they're like, 'What do you think of this guy?'"